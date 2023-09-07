Sponsored Links
Cruise Line Changing 14 Cruises Due to Berthing Conflicts

Cruise Line Changing 14 Cruises Due to Berthing Conflicts

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
A cruise line is making changes to 14 cruises in 2024 and 2025 due to a berthing scheduling change at a cruise terminal in New York City.

Cunard Line, one of Carnival Corporation’s nine cruise lines, has announced that they will be making changes to 14 cruises on Queen Mary 2.  The changes will range from a change in embarkation and disembarkation, to a change in itinerary.

The impacted voyages depart between December 3-22, 2024 and between March 8, 2025 through April 27, 2025.

The 14 impacted cruises are M438A, M439, M440, M440A, M440B, M501, M501A, M506, M506A, M506B, M506C, M506D, M508C, and M509.

These 14 sailings will be removed for bookings today and will reopen for sales on September 8, 2024 after the changes have been made.

The cruise line said that the reason for the change is due to a berthing scheduling change at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in New York City.

Guests who are booked on one of the 14 cruises will automatically move to the new voyage.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
