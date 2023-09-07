Cruise Line’s New Ship Delayed, Over 20 Cruises Canceled

Virgin Voyages, an adults only cruise line, has canceled over 20 cruises due to their new cruise ship, Brilliant Lady, being delayed.



Virgin said that due to unexpected construction, supply chain, and staffing challenges, Brilliant Lady will be delayed and will not debut this coming December as scheduled.

As a result of the delayed new ship, Virgin will be adjusting the schedules for their three cruise ships that are currently in service. The canceled Virgin cruises are as follows:

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Brilliant Lady’s MerMaiden voyages sailing on December 24th and December 30th, 2023

Brilliant Lady’s 7-night Sunsets in the Lesser Antilles departures on January 6th, March 30th, and April 13th, 2024

Brilliant Lady’s 7-night Southeastern Caribbean Isles departures on March 23rd and April 6th, 2024

Brilliant Lady’s 11-night Transatlantic Puerto Rico to Portugal departing April 20th, 2024

Valiant Lady’s 6-night Western Caribbean Charm departures from January 7th, 2024 through March 17th, 2024

Valiant Lady’s 8-night Eastern Caribbean Antilles departures from January 13th, 2024 through March 23rd, 2024

Resilient Lady’s 7-night Adriatic Sea & Greek Gems departures from July 28th through September 29th, 2024

Resilient Lady’s 7-night Greek Island Glow departures from August 4th through October 13th, 2024

In addition, select 2024 cruises to the Caribbean scheduled for Brilliant Lady will now be operated by Valiant Lady.

Sponsored Links



On September 11, 2023, Virgin Voyages will be launching 27 new cruise itineraries that will visit 19 new ports.

Brilliant Lady will be the fourth Virgin cruise ship in their fleet. The cruise line sailed their first cruise in the fall of 2021 out of Miami.

Included in all Virgin cruise fares are WiFi, all restaurants on board, gratuities, and basic beverages.