Carnival Legend Offering Cruises Out of San Francisco in 2025

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that Carnival Legend will homeport in San Francisco in 2025 offering cruises to Alaska and Mexico.



Carnival Legend will sail 10 night cruises to Alaska and four night cruises to Mexico from San Francisco.

In addition, Carnival Legend will sail two Carnival Journeys cruises. The first is a 14 day Panama Canal transit taking guests from Tampa, Florida to San Francisco. The second is a 15 day cruise to Hawaii. These cruises are now open for bookings.

“Carnival Miracle has been sailing from San Francisco since 2022, so we wanted to offer our guests a new option for the 2025 season – Carnival Legend is a sister ship to Carnival Miracle. She’s similar in size and layout, but offers some variety in terms of features and amenities,” said Fred Stein, vice president of revenue planning and deployment. “Carnival Legend will be a perfect addition to the port as we continue to expand our West Coast service offerings and strengthen our position as the cruise line embarking more guests than any other operator from California.”

Carnival Legend’s first cruise from San Francisco will set sail on May 8, 2025, a four-day Baja Mexico cruise with a stop in Ensenada, Mexico. Throughout the summer, Carnival Legend will offer an additional eight of these four day weekend cruises.

Carnival Legend will begin 10 day cruises to Alaska on May 12, 2025. Guests will visit Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan, and a memorable scenic cruising of Tracy Arm Fjord in Alaska, as well as Prince Rupert, B.C. in Canada.

Carnival Legend will join Carnival Spirit and Carnival Luminosa in offering cruises to Alaska in 2025.

Carnival Legend features many of the signature venues guests know and love on board – from Guy’s Burger Joint to the BlueIguana Cantina, the RedFrog and Alchemy bars, as well as WaterWorks Aqua Park and The Punchliner Comedy Club.

The cruise ship offers several accommodation options, including 50 suites and more than 630 balcony staterooms.