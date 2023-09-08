Virgin Announces Cruises to 19 New Ports on 27 New Itineraries

Virgin Voyages, an adults only cruise line, has announced 27 new itineraries that will visit 19 new destinations in 2024-2025.



These new cruises on Virgin will visit ports all around the world from the Caribbean to Australia. The cruise line will offer a total of 63 different cruises in 2024-2025 on their four cruise ships.

“Our loyal sailors have been asking for more places to visit with us, so we’re delivering in a big way. New ports, new itineraries and more local and immersive experiences to create unforgettable getaways,” said Michelle Bentubo, SVP Service Excellence and Travel Operations. “From Morocco to Mooloolaba, Amsterdam to Bordeaux, Catania to Port Douglas, we now offer more than 120 incredible places you can explore aboard our award-winning ships you know and love. After all, it’s not just about where you go; it’s about who you go with and make a holiday one to remember.”

Resilient Lady, Virgin’s newest ship, and will sail an inaugural season in Australia before heading to Athens for cruises in the Mediterranean.

Resilient Lady will set off on a 44 night repositioning cruise from Athens to Australia in October 2024, making stops in awe-inspiring, bucket-list destinations like Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore and Bali along the way.

Once in Australia, Sailors have the option of 15 brand new itineraries and nine new ports including Broome, Albany, Adelaide, Newcastle, Mooloolaba, Port Douglas, Brisbane, Eden and Kangaroo Island.

Valiant Lady will sail from Miami to the Eastern and Western Caribbean in the fall of 2023. The ship will then move to San Juan, Puerto Rico offering cruises to the Southern Caribbean.

Scarlet Lady will sail in Europe next summer before heading to dry dock and returning to Miami. Once in Miami, the cruise ship will sail six and eight night cruises to the Caribbean.

Virgin’s fourth cruise ship, Brilliant Lady, will be delayed and will no longer debut this year. The cruise line has yet to announce when the ship will begin sailing but is evaluating possible launch dates.

Virgin Voyages is offering anyone impacted by the new itineraries price and promotion protected options to rebook and receive $300-$600 USD in Sailor Loot or a full refund.

The new itineraries announced by Virgin will open for bookings on Monday, September 11, 2023.