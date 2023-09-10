Sponsored Links
Cruise Line Adding 130 New Dishes in Restaurants on Next Ship

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise News
A cruise line is creating more than 130 new dishes on their next new cruise ship that is promising to set the standard for fine dining at sea.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the world’s finest luxury cruise lines, is creating over 130 new dishes that will be featured in the restaurants on their next new ship that is debuting later this year, Seven Seas Grandeur.

“For over 30 years we have provided our guests with the highest standards in luxury travel, from personalized on-board service and immersive destination experiences, to perfecting epicurean offerings across the world’s most luxurious fleet,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “As a celebration of Regent’s heritage, Seven Seas Grandeur has been stunningly reimagined for the future, enhancing the eclectic culinary experiences found on board through delightfully refined menus and beautifully reimagined specialty restaurants.”

Seven Seas Grandeur, the sister ship to the acclaimed Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Splendor, will exemplify Regent’s 30-year heritage of perfection with unrivaled space, unparalleled service, epicurean perfection, and transformative experiences that will begin the moment guests step on board.

Highlights of the new dishes and refined recipes that will be enjoyed by discerning gourmands traveling on board Seven Seas Grandeur include:

  • 13 new dinner dishes to be served in Compass Rose, Regent’s signature restaurant.
  • Prime 7, Regent’s elegant steakhouse, will offer a new decadent lunch menu, as well as an elaborate sharing plate of succulent grilled meats for two at dinner.
  • Three of the seven new dishes on French restaurant Chartreuse’s menu have been inspired by the 3-Michelin Star L’Auberge du Vieux Puits following an in-depth culinary tour of Narbonne, France.
  • The place to go for tantalizing pan-Asian delights, Pacific Rim will offer two new entrees and four new desserts.
  • 8 deliciously authentic new hot appetizer recipes have been created for diners craving mouthwatering Italian specialties in Sette Mari at La Veranda.
  • New plant-based dishes available include an Impossible Salisbury Steak with truffle butter and Pacific Rim tofu and crudité poke salad, plus additional healthy options such as chia yogurt and homemade granolas will appear for breakfast at La Veranda.
  • Korean-fried chicken burger with gochujang-black garlic mayo for those looking for a more casual bite at The Pool Grill.
  • Four Gerard Bertrand wines will be found exclusively on Chartreuse’s complimentary wine list and a further five will grace the ship’s Connoisseur Wine Menu.

Seven Seas Grandeur will debut on November 18, 2023, a seven day cruise from Trieste, Italy to Barcelona, Spain.

The new luxury cruise ship will be christened in Miami on December 10, 2023 during an exclusive gala event.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
