Cruises on Two New Cruise Ships Open for Bookings Next Week

Cruises on two new cruise ships that will debut in late 2024 and in 2025 will open for bookings starting next week.

The first new cruise ship that opens for bookings next week is Disney Treasure. Disney Treasure will be Disney Cruise Line’s sixth ship in their fleet and will sail its maiden voyage on December 21, 2024.

Disney Treasure will sail week long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral. Members of Disney Cruise Line’s Castaway Club can book a cruise on this new ship starting on September 12, 2023.

Cruises on Disney Treasure will open for bookings to the general public on September 20, 2023.

The second new cruise ship that opens for bookings next week is Oceania Cruises’ new vessel, Allura. Oceania Cruises is a premium destination focused cruise line from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Allura will sail her inaugural cruise on June 8, 2025. The cruise ship will sail 26 cruises in its inaugural season and visit 92 ports on sailings that range from seven to 34 days in length.

Standard staterooms on Allura will be 291 sq. ft. in size, much larger than the average cruise ship cabin.

The ship will offer cruises from Athens, Rome, New York, and Miami during its first year in service.

Cruises on Allura will open for bookings on September 13, 2023.