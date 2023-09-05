Sponsored Links
Norwegian Cruise Ships Ace Health Inspections on Back to Back Days

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Norwegian Cruise Line
Two Norwegian Cruise Line ships aced their surprise health inspections on back to back days.

Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Sun became the third and fourth NCL cruise ships this year to score a perfect 100 during recent surprise health inspections. Norwegian Pearl was the cruise line’s first ship to score a perfect 100 in 2023 in March with Norwegian Joy acing its inspection in April.

Twice a year, every cruise ship that sails from or visits U.S. ports receive surprise health inspections done by the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program (VSP).

During the six to eight hour inspections, everything from the medical facilities to galleys and dining rooms to potable water systems are checked.

Cruise ships are scored on a 100 point scale and must receive a 86 or higher to pass.

If the CDC discovers an imminent public health risk, they can warrant a no-sail recommendation for the vessel. If a cruise line refuses to follow a VSP no-sail recommendation, it can become a no-sail order.

All of the scores and reports of the unannounced inspections are posted on the VSP website within a few weeks of the inspections.

So far in 2023, 23 cruise ships have now scored a perfect 100 during the health inspections including four Norwegian Cruise Line ships.

Norwegian Bliss is currently sailing week long cruises to Alaska from Seattle. Norwegian Sun is also sailing to Alaska from Seattle but on longer nine and 10 day itineraries.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
