First Look at Disney's Next New Cruise Ship, Disney Treasure

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Disney Cruise Line
When Disney Cruise Line’s next new cruise ship, Disney Treasure, debuts in 2024, it is promising to be Disney’s best ship yet.

The Disney Treasure, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet expansion, will set sail in December 2024, embarking on its inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida. Adventure will serve as the architectural and thematic foundation of the ship, in honor of Walt Disney’s legendary passion for travel and exploration. (Disney)

Disney Cruise Line unveiled first details on Disney Treasure today and the ship will feature unique spaces from 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, Zootopia, Mulan, Aladdin, and more.

Disney Treasure will sail its maiden voyage on December 21, 2024 from Port Canaveral, Florida.  The cruise ship will sail week long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean with cruises opening for bookings on September 20, 2023.  However, Disney Cruise Line’s Castaway Club members can book the ship starting on September 12, 2023.

“The Disney Treasure will bring brand-new stories to life, blending one-of-a-kind experiences with the extraordinary entertainment, world-class dining and unparalleled hospitality that make every sailing so memorable,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line. “As we chart a course for adventure, we’re so excited for families to discover the excitement and exploration that awaits onboard the sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.”

Here is a look at the unique spaces that will be features on Disney Treasure.

The vibrant town of Santa Cecilia awakens at Plaza De Coco, the world’s first theatrical dining experience themed to the Disney and Pixar film, “Coco.” Miguel and his familia will take guests on a colorful, music-filled journey that celebrates treasured family memories and togetherness with a festive dinner menu that offers a modern twist on traditional Mexican fare and a lineup of live entertainment. (Disney)
Jumbeaux’s Sweets will be reminiscent of the popular ice cream parlor, Jumbeaux Café, from the bustling mammal metropolis featured in Disney’s “Zootopia.” Surrounded by playful pink interiors, Victorian-style architecture and an endearing sculpture of Officer Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, guests will be served humor and heart by the cone full., along with a selection of more than 20 flavors of handmade gelato, 16 flavors of ice cream and sorbets, specialty treats, candies and more. (Disney)
Guests will dive into the mythical depths of uncharted oceans at the Periscope Pub. Serving as Disney Cruise Line’s first venue inspired by the spellbinding adventure of Walt Disney’s 1954 film, “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” and the legacy Disney Parks attraction, the submarine-styled interiors will give guests a look at the watery world below through an intriguing glass ceiling.
The Grand Hall of the Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line’s newest cruise ship, will radiate the irresistible allure of adventure, inviting guests to seek all the treasures on board from the moment they embark. Inspired by the grandeur and mystery of a gilded palace, it draws on real-world influences from Asia and Africa and pays homage to the far-off land of Agrabah from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classic tale, “Aladdin.” (Disney)
Adventure awaits guests beneath a tangle of untamed foliage at Skipper Society, a centrally located adult outpost that features refined nods to the iconic Jungle Cruise attraction at Disney theme parks around the globe. At Skipper Society, guests will indulge in themed cocktails and light snacks. (Disney)
AquaMouse: Curse of the Golden Egg will introduce an all-new storyline to its existing lineup that follows Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on a zany misadventure into an ancient temple. Suspended high above the upper decks, powerful jets will propel two-person ride vehicles through 760 feet of winding tubes, offering breathtaking views of the ocean and the ship below. (Disney)
Named for the lioness matriarch from Disney’s “The Lion King,” Sarabi will be a central hub for a multitude of daytime activities and adult-exclusive evening entertainment onboard Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure, serving as the perfect gathering place for families. (Disney)
The luxurious accommodations aboard Disney Treasure will strike an inviting balance between modern design and nostalgic charm with a fresh, natural color scheme and custom artwork that entices guests to peer beyond their staterooms into fantastical worlds from heartwarming Disney adventures. (Disney)

Disney Cruise Line is also bringing back many favorites from past cruise ships including, “Beauty and the Beast” production show, Palo Steakhoues, The Rose, Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallament, Disney’s Oceaneer Club, It’s a Small World Nursery, and Worlds of Marvel.

No Disney cruise is complete without Pirate’s Rockin’ Parlay Party as the upper decks of the ships are filled with music and fireworks.

Disney Cruise Line will release more details on Disney Treasure as the ship gets closer to its maiden voyage including a new production stage show.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
