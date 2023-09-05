First Look at Disney’s Next New Cruise Ship, Disney Treasure

When Disney Cruise Line’s next new cruise ship, Disney Treasure, debuts in 2024, it is promising to be Disney’s best ship yet.

Disney Cruise Line unveiled first details on Disney Treasure today and the ship will feature unique spaces from 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, Zootopia, Mulan, Aladdin, and more.

Disney Treasure will sail its maiden voyage on December 21, 2024 from Port Canaveral, Florida. The cruise ship will sail week long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean with cruises opening for bookings on September 20, 2023. However, Disney Cruise Line’s Castaway Club members can book the ship starting on September 12, 2023.

“The Disney Treasure will bring brand-new stories to life, blending one-of-a-kind experiences with the extraordinary entertainment, world-class dining and unparalleled hospitality that make every sailing so memorable,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line. “As we chart a course for adventure, we’re so excited for families to discover the excitement and exploration that awaits onboard the sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.”

Here is a look at the unique spaces that will be features on Disney Treasure.

Disney Cruise Line is also bringing back many favorites from past cruise ships including, “Beauty and the Beast” production show, Palo Steakhoues, The Rose, Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallament, Disney’s Oceaneer Club, It’s a Small World Nursery, and Worlds of Marvel.

No Disney cruise is complete without Pirate’s Rockin’ Parlay Party as the upper decks of the ships are filled with music and fireworks.

Disney Cruise Line will release more details on Disney Treasure as the ship gets closer to its maiden voyage including a new production stage show.