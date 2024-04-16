Cruise NewsDisney Cruise LineCoast Guard Medevacs Pregnant Woman from Disney Cruise Ship

Coast Guard Medevacs Pregnant Woman from Disney Cruise Ship [VIDEO]

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Disney Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

Pregnant woman medevacs pregant woman on Disney Ship

Video has emerged of a 35-year-old woman being airlifted from the Disney Fantasy after she experienced health complications.

On April 15, 2024, the U.S. Coast Guard received a call from the Disney Fantasy cruise ship, requesting a medevac.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard News, an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter was flown to the cruise ship which was 180 miles northwest of Puerto Rico.

After the rescue team was deployed onto the ship a rescue basket was used to lift the woman onto the helicopter, along with the cruise ship doctor.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

“Our crew was able to quickly, safely, and efficiently execute a long-range MEDEVAC for the patient to receive the higher level of care she required,” said Lt. Cmdr. Todd Stephens. “This case demonstrates the value of good crew resource management and the capabilities of our Jayhawk helicopter.”

“We are glad everything came together to help this passenger,” said Ensign Michael Riccio, Coast Guard Sector San Juan operations unit leader for the case. “The competency displayed by the Disney Fantasy crew and the Coast Guard personnel and units involved made all the difference.”

Modern cruise ships do have medical facilities, but they are only useful for rudimentary procedures.  More complicated health issues require transportation to other more capable facilities, as in this case.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on dozens of cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 9 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
Cruise NewsDisney Cruise LineCoast Guard Medevacs Pregnant Woman from Disney Cruise Ship
Previous article
Carnival Clarifies Cruise Cabin Policy: “We Do Not Allow Anything Like This”

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved