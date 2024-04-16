Coast Guard Medevacs Pregnant Woman from Disney Cruise Ship [VIDEO]

Video has emerged of a 35-year-old woman being airlifted from the Disney Fantasy after she experienced health complications.

On April 15, 2024, the U.S. Coast Guard received a call from the Disney Fantasy cruise ship, requesting a medevac.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard News, an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter was flown to the cruise ship which was 180 miles northwest of Puerto Rico.

After the rescue team was deployed onto the ship a rescue basket was used to lift the woman onto the helicopter, along with the cruise ship doctor.

“Our crew was able to quickly, safely, and efficiently execute a long-range MEDEVAC for the patient to receive the higher level of care she required,” said Lt. Cmdr. Todd Stephens. “This case demonstrates the value of good crew resource management and the capabilities of our Jayhawk helicopter.”

“We are glad everything came together to help this passenger,” said Ensign Michael Riccio, Coast Guard Sector San Juan operations unit leader for the case. “The competency displayed by the Disney Fantasy crew and the Coast Guard personnel and units involved made all the difference.”

Modern cruise ships do have medical facilities, but they are only useful for rudimentary procedures. More complicated health issues require transportation to other more capable facilities, as in this case.