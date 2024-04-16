Carnival Clarifies Cruise Cabin Policy: “We Do Not Allow Anything Like This”

Since cruise cabin walls and ceilings are typically made of metal, many cruisers bring magnets for all kinds of purposes.

Some will use magnet hooks to hang up hats and coats. Others will use magnet clips for organizing daily planners, excursion tickets, etc.

In fact, there is a myriad of things you can do with magnets in a cruise cabin, and this has been done for years by veteran cruisers.

But Carnival Cruise Line is making a policy clear on the use of magnets in certain areas of the stateroom.

In a post on his social media account, Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald confirmed that passengers are not allowed to hang things from their ceiling.

“There were multiple posts about this from various people yesterday and I want to confirm that we do not allow anything like this to be done.”

“Nothing hanging or taped or magnetised or tied to the ceiling is allowed and for obvious safety reasons. Thank you for your understanding everyone,” Heald stated on his Facebook page.

Along with the policy update, Heald posted a picture of portable fans hung from magnetic hooks on the ceiling of a cruise cabin.

The post generated almost 600 comments from guests already. While many guests said they often bring portable fans to use on the desk or floor of the cabin, others brought up other items they typically will hang from the ceiling.

One of the most common questions was on the topic of CPAP machines.

“We do the cord across the ceiling for my husband’s cpap. Have done it on many many cruises and will continue to do it until we are told not to. They should have outlets by the bed,” one person replied.

Shortly after making this announcement, Heald made another clarification on the cruise cabin policy.

“After conversation with the beards I should’ve noted that we do allow those people using CPAP machines to use magnets to attach the wiring across the ceiling down to the PowerPoint by the dresser. But nothing, nothing at all can be hung from the ceiling. I do apologize for any confusion,” Heald added.

Several comments suggested that it would be easier for CPAP users if power outlets were available by the bed. Older ships in the fleet have fewer outlets as well, and some cruisers mentioned having to bring an extension cord in these cases.

CPAP users also mentioned using magnetic hooks on the ceiling because it helps keep the cord out of the way.

Some cruise passengers use magnets for hanging curtains as a room separator or even hanging up clothes to dry. This new policy means that this would not be allowed.

For now it appears that using magnetic hooks on the walls of a cabin will still be permitted, but if there is another update we will let our readers know.

