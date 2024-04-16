Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Clarifies Cruise Cabin Policy: "We Do Not Allow Anything Like This"

Carnival Clarifies Cruise Cabin Policy: “We Do Not Allow Anything Like This”

J. Souza
By J. Souza
1
Carnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

Since cruise cabin walls and ceilings are typically made of metal, many cruisers bring magnets for all kinds of purposes.

Some will use magnet hooks to hang up hats and coats.  Others will use magnet clips for organizing daily planners, excursion tickets, etc. 

Carnival cruise ship cabin

In fact, there is a myriad of things you can do with magnets in a cruise cabin, and this has been done for years by veteran cruisers.

But Carnival Cruise Line is making a policy clear on the use of magnets in certain areas of the stateroom.

In a post on his social media account, Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald confirmed that passengers are not allowed to hang things from their ceiling.

There were multiple posts about this from various people yesterday and I want to confirm that we do not allow anything like this to be done.”

Nothing hanging or taped or magnetised or tied to the ceiling is allowed and for obvious safety reasons. Thank you for your understanding everyone,” Heald stated on his Facebook page.

Along with the policy update, Heald posted a picture of portable fans hung from magnetic hooks on the ceiling of a cruise cabin.

The post generated almost 600 comments from guests already.   While many guests said they often bring portable fans to use on the desk or floor of the cabin, others brought up other items they typically will hang from the ceiling.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

One of the most common questions was on the topic of CPAP machines.

We do the cord across the ceiling for my husband’s cpap. Have done it on many many cruises and will continue to do it until we are told not to. They should have outlets by the bed,” one person replied.

Shortly after making this announcement, Heald made another clarification on the cruise cabin policy.

After conversation with the beards I should’ve noted that we do allow those people using CPAP machines to use magnets to attach the wiring across the ceiling down to the PowerPoint by the dresser. But nothing, nothing at all can be hung from the ceiling.  I do apologize for any confusion,” Heald added.

Several comments suggested that it would be easier for CPAP users if power outlets were available by the bed.  Older ships in the fleet have fewer outlets as well, and some cruisers mentioned having to bring an extension cord in these cases.

CPAP users also mentioned using magnetic hooks on the ceiling because it helps keep the cord out of the way.

Wall magnets for a cruise ship cabin

Some cruise passengers use magnets for hanging curtains as a room separator or even hanging up clothes to dry.  This new policy means that this would not be allowed. 

For now it appears that using magnetic hooks on the walls of a cabin will still be permitted, but if there is another update we will let our readers know.

Read more: 25 cruise cabin hacks to make your stateroom more livable

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on dozens of cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 9 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Clarifies Cruise Cabin Policy: "We Do Not Allow Anything Like This"
Previous article
9 Ways Cruise Passengers Get the Crew in Trouble
Next article
Coast Guard Medevacs Pregnant Woman from Disney Cruise Ship [VIDEO]

RELATED ARTICLES

.

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved