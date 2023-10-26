Sponsored Links
Disney Announces First Cruises to Lighthouse Point, the Cruise Line’s New Port

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line has announced that cruises in early 2025 will open for bookings to the general public on November 6, 2023.  This includes sailings on their next new ship, Disney Treasure, as well as cruises to their new private port in The Bahamas, Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Four of Disney’s cruise ships will visit Lighthouse Point in early 2025. They are Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, Disney Dream and Disney Magic. Each cruise ship will also offer at least one itinerary where the vessel will visit both of Disney’s private ports, Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Disney Wish and Disney Fantasy will homeport at Port Canaveral, Florida. Disney Magic and Disney Dream will offer cruises from Port Everglades. Each cruise will visit at least one of Disney’s private Bahamian ports.

Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point will be located on the island of Eleuthera, not far from Princess Cruises’ private port, Princess Cays.

Disney Cruise Line’s new destination on the island of Eleuthera will be a vibrant beach retreat infused with the color and energy of Bahamian artistry. In addition to the pristine beaches, families will enjoy a recreation center, dining, shopping, a water playground, a cultural pavilion and more. (Artist Concept)

The port will be a unique fusion of Bahamian culture and Disney experiences. Families will be able to take in breathtaking natural beauty combined with the magic of Bahamian storytelling and artistry.

Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line’s next new cruise ship, will sail its maiden voyage in late 2024 and offer week long cruises to Eastern and Western Caribbean.  Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean will visit Tortola, San Juan or St. Thomas, and Castaway Cay. Sailings to the Western Caribbean will visit Jamaica (Falmouth), Grand Cayman, and Cozumel, Mexico.

Disney Wonder will sail in Australia and New Zealand in early 2025 before heading to Hawaii and then San Diego.  Once in Southern California, the ship will offer three to seven night cruises to the Mexican Riviera.

Disney Magic will start off 2025 sailing from Galveston, Texas offering short cruises to Mexico. The ship will then head to Florida for four and five night cruises to The Bahamas and the Caribbean.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
