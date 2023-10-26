Celebrity Cruises Adds New Perk for Frequent Cruisers

43 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Celebrity Cruises is making a change starting in 2024 that gives an extra perk to Elite, Elite Plus, and Zenith members of their Captain’s Club.

Starting in January 2024, Celebrity Cruises will begin to designate an existing lounge space on their cruise ships for the daily Elite Cocktail Hour.

This lounge space on each ship will be available several times per cruise depending on the length of the voyage. For cruises that range from five to seven nights, the dedicated lounge will be open twice per cruise. On cruises eight nights and longer, it will be available three times.

Sponsored Links



The concierge team on board each ship will send a welcome letter to Elite, Elite Plus, and Zenith members informing them of the specific days and location of the gatherings.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

For Elite guests who prefer to not use the designated space, they can still use their Seapass card at bars and lounges around the ship for the 5:00pm to 7:00pm Cocktail Hour.

Celebrity Cruises said that they are adding this dedicated lounge space so frequent cruisers can gather with a community of like-minded travelers and share their passion for travel and cruising.

Celebrity Cruises’ Captain’s Club rewards frequent cruisers who sail repeatedly with the cruise line. There are five tiers and cruisers earn points for each cruise they take on a Celebrity cruise ship. The higher the level a cruiser is, the more perks they earn on each cruise.

Classic: 2-149 points

Select: 150-299 points

Elite: 300-749 points

Elite Plus: 750-2,999 points

Zenith: 3,000+ points

Points are awarded for each night of the cruise based on the type of cabin. They are:

Inside/Ocean view: 2 club points per night

Veranda and Infinite Veranda: 3 club points per night

Concierge and Aquaclass: 5 club points per night

Sky Suite, Aqua Sky Suite, Magic Carpet, and Sunset Sky Suite: 8 club points per night

Celebrity, Signature, Sunset, Horizon, and Royal Suite: 12 club points per night

Reflection, Penthouse, and Edge Villa: 18 club points per night

Iconic Suite: 24 club points per night

You can see a complete list of Captain’s Club perks here.

Since Celebrity Cruises is part of Royal Caribbean group, the cruise line will match anyone’s status that they have with Royal Caribbean.