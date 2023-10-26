Royal Caribbean’s New Gift Cards Are Now Available

25 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Royal Caribbean has updated their gift certificate program and the world’s largest cruise line now has new gift cards that you can purchase.

While Royal Caribbean’s Crown & Anchor Society members were the first to have access to the new gift cards, they are now open to the general public as of October 24, 2023.

The gift cards can be used for cruises on Royal Caribbean or Celebrity Cruises. The cards can be redeemed for cruise fares, shore excursions, specialty dining, beverage packages, spa treatments, and more.

Sponsored Links



Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Cruisers can redeem the cards in the same area where payments are made on the cruise line’s website. You will also be able to check a card’s balance so you can see how much is left on a card.

The cards can also be redeemed on board Royal Caribbean cruise ships by visiting Guest Services and you can have it applied to your account.

They can be purchased online on RoyalCaribbean.com or by calling (866) 562-7625. They are only available in digital format making them easy to send or redeem.

The cards are sent via email and you can choose a delivery date if you are purchasing them as a gift. If you choose a future delivery date, you can also cancel the purchase as long as you do it at least one day in advance.

The gift cards can be purchased in amounts between $50 – $2,000 and there is no limit on the number of cards that you can buy. There are also no fees associated with purchasing a Royal Caribbean gift card.

While the funds on gift cards will never expire, they will need to be moved to a new card if the full value hasn’t been used in nine years. To do this, you can call Royal Caribbean’s customer support at (877) 246-6255.

Gift cards cannot be redeemed for cash or quasi-cash (for example, gaming chips, money orders, deposits, wire transfers, traveler’s checks, foreign currency, and similar items).

Royal Caribbean’s new gift cards are currently only available for those who live in the U.S. and they can only be purchased with USD.