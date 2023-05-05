Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCruise Line's 249th Ship Debuts in One Year

Cruise Line’s 249th Ship Debuts in One Year

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Cunard Line celebrated the float out of their next new ship that will debut next year, Queen Anne.

Cunard celebrated a momentous construction milestone today with the float out of Queen Anne at the Fincantieri Marghera shipyard in Venice, Italy.

Queen Anne will be the 249th ship that will sail under the Cunard flag. The vessel will sail her maiden voyage on May 3, 2024 from Lisbon, Portugal.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

The float marks the end of construction of the block building process of new ships.  The vessel will now be outfitted and the interior of the vessel will be completed. A traditional float out ceremony was performed and a “Madrina” is named to offer blessings and best wishes for the new ship.

Carnival UK President Sture Myrmell said: “We are delighted to celebrate this important milestone in the construction of Queen Anne. The float out ceremony marks the ship’s transition from her building dock to where she truly belongs – in the water. Today marks a significant moment for Queen Anne as we recognize the dedication by the master ship builders at Fincantieri to build a ship that reinforces our position as a world-famous luxury brand.”

Sponsored Links

Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager Merchant Ships Division of Fincantieri, stated: “Queen Anne is the third ship we have the pleasure to build for Cunard, a pillar in the history of British seafaring, with whom we share a real commitment to excellence. Building a liner for this shipowner takes us back to our roots yet, at the same time, spurs us forward to the future in a spirit of determination to bring together tradition and innovation and further strengthen our longstanding relationship.”

Queen Anne will be a 113,000 gross ton ship that will carry 3,000 passengers on 14 decks.

When the vessel enters service in 2024, it will be the first time in 25 years where the cruise line had four ships in service at one time.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsCruise Line's 249th Ship Debuts in One Year
Previous article
Carnival Cruise Ship Sailing Its First Cruise From a U.S. Port Today

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,333FollowersFollow
8,862FollowersFollow
61,700SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share