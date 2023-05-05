Cruise Line’s 249th Ship Debuts in One Year

Cunard Line celebrated the float out of their next new ship that will debut next year, Queen Anne.

Queen Anne will be the 249th ship that will sail under the Cunard flag. The vessel will sail her maiden voyage on May 3, 2024 from Lisbon, Portugal.

The float marks the end of construction of the block building process of new ships. The vessel will now be outfitted and the interior of the vessel will be completed. A traditional float out ceremony was performed and a “Madrina” is named to offer blessings and best wishes for the new ship.

Carnival UK President Sture Myrmell said: “We are delighted to celebrate this important milestone in the construction of Queen Anne. The float out ceremony marks the ship’s transition from her building dock to where she truly belongs – in the water. Today marks a significant moment for Queen Anne as we recognize the dedication by the master ship builders at Fincantieri to build a ship that reinforces our position as a world-famous luxury brand.”

Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager Merchant Ships Division of Fincantieri, stated: “Queen Anne is the third ship we have the pleasure to build for Cunard, a pillar in the history of British seafaring, with whom we share a real commitment to excellence. Building a liner for this shipowner takes us back to our roots yet, at the same time, spurs us forward to the future in a spirit of determination to bring together tradition and innovation and further strengthen our longstanding relationship.”

Queen Anne will be a 113,000 gross ton ship that will carry 3,000 passengers on 14 decks.

When the vessel enters service in 2024, it will be the first time in 25 years where the cruise line had four ships in service at one time.