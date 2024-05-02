Cruise Line’s 249th Ship Will Debut Tomorrow

Cunard Line, a cruise line with a storied history, will see their 249th ship officially enter service tomorrow.

Cunard Line, one of nine cruise lines owned by Carnival Corporation, will see their newest ship sail its maiden cruise on Friday.

Queen Anne is the fourth ship in Cunard’s current fleet and the 249th to sail with the cruise line in their history.

Queen Anne’s maiden voyage will be a week long, roundtrip cruise Southampton on May 3, 2024.

This new ship will be christened during a naming ceremony that will take place in Liverpool on June 3.

Entertainment on the vessel includes the West End show Pride and Prejudice (sort of) at sea starting with the May 24, 2024 voyage.

The 3,000 passenger ship has a pickleball court, an official Archery GB center, and an Observation Deck for game enthusiasts. The deck has a putting green, driving range, and shuffleboard courts.

The ship also boasts the widest selection of fitness, beauty, thermal and spa facilities so far seen on a Cunard ship. It will also have the most dining, bar, and lounge options in the fleet.

Queen Anne is Cunard’s first new cruise ship in 14 years. It will offer cruises in Europe for the rest of 2024.