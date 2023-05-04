Carnival Cruise Ship Sailing Its First Cruise From a U.S. Port Today

40 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

A Carnival cruise ship is sailing its first ever cruise from a U.S. port today when the vessel sails from Seattle to Alaska.



Carnival Luminosa arrived in Seattle after a 23 day cruise from Australia. The cruise ship was transferred over from sister cruise line Costa Cruises last fall and received a Carnival makeover into a Funship.

Carnival Luminosa is Carnival’s third cruise ship sailing to Alaska this season and part of a deployment that will see 100,000 guests visit spectacular destinations that include Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan, as well as Victoria, B.C., and the cruising of Tracy Arm Fjord.

Carnival Cruise Line has seen an extraordinary response for its upcoming Alaska cruises, so to welcome guests and help kick off the season, Duffy held a special event at the Port of Seattle’s Pier 91 cruise terminal.

“Not only is Carnival Luminosa completing our Alaska deployment for this season, which was so successful last year after we expanded it to three ships that we decided to bring her all the way from Australia to do it again, but she’s also front and center in another important effort for us as well,” Duffy said.

“Work starts today on getting Carnival Luminosa shore power ready so she can hook up to the port when she’s docked here in Seattle. Shore power is one of our overall sustainability initiatives and Carnival Luminosa is now part of that important investment in our future.”

Retaining much of its beautiful European styling after the renovation, the cruise ship boasts a unique aesthetic and some exclusive features, such as a Cloud 9 Spa spanning two decks with one of the fleet’s most expansive thermal areas.

Much like her sister ships, Carnival Luminosa also features many guest-favorite Carnival venues, including Alchemy Bar, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse and RedFrog Rum Bar, Piano Bar 88 and The Punchliner Comedy Club.

Next year, between two transpacific cruises that feature visits to Japan and Hawaii, Carnival Luminosa will again join Carnival Spirit to homeport in Seattle, operating seven-, eight- and 14-day sailings, and Carnival Miracle will return to San Francisco , where 10- and 11-day cruises are available.