Viking Adds Second Cruise Ship to the Great Lakes

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Viking has doubled capacity on the Great Lakes this year and has two expedition ships sailing in the region for the summer of 2023.

Viking doubles capacity for second season in North America’s Great Lakes with the arrival of the new purpose-built Viking Polaris in Toronto. This season, the Viking Polaris will join her sister ship, the Viking Octantis (pictured here) transiting the Welland Canal—a key section of the St. Lawrence Seaway connecting Lake Ontario and Lake Erie. For more information, visit www.viking.com.

Viking Polaris has joined sister ship Viking Octantis on the Great Lakes for this summer.  The 378 guest expedition ships will sail on the Great Lakes through September.

“We are proud to welcome both of our expedition ships to the Great Lakes. With historic canals that are engineering marvels, cities with thriving arts and culture and unmatched wilderness, this is a phenomenal region of North America that may be familiar to many—but few have had the opportunity to explore,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “After our first full season of Great Lakes voyages in 2022, we are grateful for the warm welcome we received from each destination and look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to the region this season and in the years to come.”

Viking specifically designed the two expedition ships so they could cruise on the Great Lakes in the summer months. The ship will provide a significant commitment to local tourism and economic development for the states of Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and the Canadian province of Ontario.

Viking will also visit Cleveland, Ohio for the first time this year.

To further develop the scientific enrichment program for its Great Lakes voyages, Viking has partnered with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory (GLERL), which conducts innovative research on the dynamic environments and ecosystems of the Great Lakes and coastal regions to provide information for resource use and management decisions that lead to safe and sustainable ecosystems, ecosystem services, and human communities.

Viking’s expedition ships have also been designated official NOAA / U.S. National Weather Service weather balloon stations, from which regular launches are undertaken.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio.
