Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCelebrity CruisesCelebrity Cruises Offering Buy One, Get One 75% Off on Sailings Through...

Celebrity Cruises Offering Buy One, Get One 75% Off on Sailings Through 2025

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Celebrity Cruises
179 Shares
Share179
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Celebrity Cruises is offering a “Spring Into Summer” sale that includes buy one, get one for 75% off on cruises through April 2025.

From May 3 through July 6, 2023, Celebrity Cruises is offering Buy One, Get One 75% off cruise fare, plus up to $800 savings and up to $800 credit to spend on board the cruise ship.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

This offer is good for most cruises on Celebrity from now through April 30, 2025.  This includes cruises to over 300 destinations that the cruise line visits.

Sponsored Links

Celebrity Cruises “Spring Into Summer” Sale + Memorial Day Bonus includes the following:

  • Buy One Get One 75% off rates, plus up to $800 savings and up to $800 credit to spend on board.
  • 75% off the 2nd Guest – Non-Refundable Deposit Rates
  • 50% off the 2nd Guest – Refundable Deposit Rates
  • 3 to 5 Nights: $50 Savings and $50 on board credit both per person ($200 per stateroom based on quad occupancy)
  • 6 to 9 Nights: $100 Savings and $100 on board credit both per person ($400 per stateroom based on quad occupancy)
  • 10 Nights +: $200 Savings and $200 on board credit both per person ($800 per stateroom based on quad occupancy)
  • Booking Window: May 3 to July 6, 2023
  • View Prices on Celebrity Cruises

For complete terms and details of this sale from Celebrity Cruises, visit CelebrityCruises.com or contact your local travel professional.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsCelebrity CruisesCelebrity Cruises Offering Buy One, Get One 75% Off on Sailings Through...
Previous article
Carnival Cruise Line Opens New Cruises to the Caribbean for Bookings
Next article
Viking Adds Second Cruise Ship to the Great Lakes

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,326FollowersFollow
8,848FollowersFollow
61,700SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

179 Shares
Share179
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share