Celebrity Cruises Offering Buy One, Get One 75% Off on Sailings Through 2025

Celebrity Cruises is offering a “Spring Into Summer” sale that includes buy one, get one for 75% off on cruises through April 2025.

From May 3 through July 6, 2023, Celebrity Cruises is offering Buy One, Get One 75% off cruise fare, plus up to $800 savings and up to $800 credit to spend on board the cruise ship.

This offer is good for most cruises on Celebrity from now through April 30, 2025. This includes cruises to over 300 destinations that the cruise line visits.

Celebrity Cruises “Spring Into Summer” Sale + Memorial Day Bonus includes the following:

Buy One Get One 75% off rates, plus up to $800 savings and up to $800 credit to spend on board.

75% off the 2nd Guest – Non-Refundable Deposit Rates

50% off the 2nd Guest – Refundable Deposit Rates

3 to 5 Nights: $50 Savings and $50 on board credit both per person ($200 per stateroom based on quad occupancy)

6 to 9 Nights: $100 Savings and $100 on board credit both per person ($400 per stateroom based on quad occupancy)

10 Nights +: $200 Savings and $200 on board credit both per person ($800 per stateroom based on quad occupancy)

Booking Window: May 3 to July 6, 2023

For complete terms and details of this sale from Celebrity Cruises, visit CelebrityCruises.com or contact your local travel professional.