Carnival Cruise Line Opens New Cruises to the Caribbean for Bookings

Carnival Cruise Line has opened new cruises for bookings that will sail to the Caribbean in 2024 through 2025.

Carnival, American’s Cruise Line, has opened for bookings five, six, and eight night cruises to the Caribbean from Mobile, Alabama in 2024-2025 on Carnival Spirit. Also included in these sailings is a 12 night Carnival Journeys cruise to the Southern Caribbean.

“The sailings we’re opening today offer some great new choices for our guests and build on our plans for the Mobile community, where we’ve enjoyed a long and successful partnership,” said Fred Stein, Carnival’s vice president of revenue planning and deployment. “When Carnival Spirit arrives for her first season this year and then returns for the cruises we’re announcing today for next year, she won’t just be bringing a newer and larger ship experience to the port, she’ll deliver more opportunities to visit beautiful destinations compared to our past operations there.”

Cruises that will be offered on Carnival Spirit out of Mobile, Alabama in 2024-2025 include:

Eight-Day Exotic Western Caribbean Cruise departs Mobile on October 26, 2024, and visits Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan; Belize; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico.

Eight-Day Bahamas Cruise departs Mobile on November 9 and November 23, 2024, and visits Key West, Fla.; Freeport, Nassau and Half Moon Cay, Bahamas.

Eight-Day Western Caribbean cruise departs Mobile on March 15, 2025, and visits Grand Cayman, Cayman Island; Ocho Rios, Jamaica and Cozumel, Mexico.

Six-Day Western Caribbean Cruise departs Mobile on several dates, including November 11, 2024, November 17, 2024, December 1, 2024, December 15, 2024 and December 29, 2024, as well as January 12, 2025, March 23, 2025 and April 20, 2025, and visits Belize and Cozumel, Mexico.

Six-Day Western Caribbean Cruise departs Mobile on April 6, 2025, and visits Cozumel, Mexico and Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan.

Five-Day Western Caribbean Cruise departs Mobile March 10, 2025, and visits Yucatan (Progreso), and Cozumel, Mexico.

12-Day Carnival Journeys Cruise departs Mobile January 18, 2025 and visits several spectacular Caribbean destinations, including Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos; Aruba; Curacao; Ocho Rios, Jamaica and Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Carnival Spirit is currently homeporting in Seattle but will reposition to Mobile this fall. The ship will remain in Mobile through the spring.