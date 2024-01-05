Carnival Cruise Line Offering a Bonus Perk on Cruises

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line is currently offering a “No One Does Bonus Savings Like Carnival” promotion that adds in a bonus perk to go along with 35% off cruises and other special savings.
Carnival cruise ship

Carnival Cruise Line offers cruises from more homeports in the U.S. than any other line. To kick of 2024, Carnival is offering a combination of four deals in one that includes a bonus 4-category upgrade when sailing on one of their ships. This “No One Does Bonus Savings Like Carnival” includes the following:

Up to 35% off cruises
Deposits reduced to as low as $50 per person
Up to $150 in onboard credit
Bonus: Up to a 4-category upgrade
Good on Carnival cruises through April 2026
Sale ends on January 6, 2024
View Best Prices on Carnival Cruises

Onboard Credit offer is provided as a credit to your Sail & Sign account of $12.50 per person up to $25 per stateroom on 2-5 day sailings, $25 per person up to $50 per stateroom on 6+ day sailings, and up to $75 per person up to $150 per stateroom on select sailings.

$50 per person deposit is applicable to 2-9 day cruises (Excluding all Alaska, Europe, Celebration, Mardi Gras, and Jubilee sailings).

Cabin upgrades are automatically assigned at the time of booking. They are based on availability in like-to-like categories only (interior to interior, ocean-view to ocean-view, and balcony to balcony).

Offer is applicable on Carnival cruises through April 2026, where Early Saver is available. Request rate code OJS.

For complete terms and details of this latest sale from Carnival Cruise Line, visit Carnival.com or contact your preferred travel professional.

