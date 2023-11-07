Sneak Peek at Black Friday Cruise Deals for 2023

39 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Will cruise lines offer Black Friday cruise deals in 2023? Yes they will and several cruise lines have already announced what they will be offering for Thanksgiving weekend.



Black Friday is a little over two weeks away and here is first look/sneak peek at confirmed Black Friday cruise deals for 2023. Some cruise lines have announced their deal while others have just stated that they will offer deals.

Celebrity Cruises – Celebrity Cruises is offering a BOGO deal that has 75% off the second guest in a cabin and up to $300 in onboard credit on nearly all cruises through April 2026. View Best Prices on Cruises on Celebrity

Holland America Line – Holland America is offering up to 30% off cruise fares that include prepaid gratuities (up to $700 per person for the first two guests in a cabin) on cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska , Europe, Asia and more through 2025. View Prices on Cruise son Holland America

Royal Caribbean – The world’s largest cruise line will offer their biggest sale of the year that will have up to 55% off beverage packages, WiFi, shore excursions, dining packages, and more. View Best Prices on Royal Caribbean

Virgin Voyages – While Virgin has yet to announce what they will be offering for Black Friday, they accidentally sent out an early email that said they will be offering 30% off all cruises and up to $600 to spend on drinks. We will update this when the cruise line confirms exactly what they will be offering this Thanksgiving. View Prices on Cruises on Virgin

Princess Cruises – Princess has confirmed to Cruise Fever that they will be offering a special deal for Black Friday. The cruise line will release their deal the week of Thanksgiving. View Prices on Cruises on Princess

Seabourn – Seabourn, an ultra-luxury cruise line from Carnival Corporation, is offering a ‘Black Friday Sail’ on nearly 400 ocean and expedition cruises. This sale includes a two category suite upgrade, up to $2,000 in shipboard credit, and cruise deposits reduced to 50%. View Prices on Cruises on Seabourn

Scenic – Scenic Group, the parent company of Emerald Cruises and Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours has confirmed to Cruise Fever that they will be offering a Black Friday deal. Their deal will be announced on November 15.

We hope you enjoyed this first look at the special cruise deals for Black Friday. Cruise Fever will have a complete rundown of all Black Friday cruise deals from every cruise line as we get closer to Thanksgiving.

We will also update this article as more cruise lines release their deals leading up to Black Friday.

If you would like to see a list of what all cruise lines offered last year, you can do that here.