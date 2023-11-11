Cruise Line Adds New Refer a Friend Program Where You Each Get $200

A cruise line has added a new Refer a Friend program that gives each of you a $200 Visa gift card.

Azamara, a premium cruise line that spends more time in port than just about any other cruise line, has launched a new Refer a Friend program and here is how it works.

All you have to do is share your unique referral link with friends and family who haven’t previously sailed on an Azamara cruise ship. This includes anyone who hasn’t sailed with the cruise line in the past five years. You can share your link via text, email, or on social media.

When someone books a cruise after signing up with your link, you both will qualify for a $200 Visa gift card. They can book online or through their favorite travel agent and you will still get credit, as long as they use the same email for the booking reservation that they used to sign up.

As soon as your friend puts down their deposit for the cruise, you will receive your $200 Visa gift card. Friends and family will receive their $200 gift card 90 before the embarkation date for their cruise. All gift cards are digital Visa cards.

Azamara joins six other cruise lines who also offer Refer a Friend programs.

Azamara is a privately owned, small ship cruise line with four nearly identical cruise ships in service. They create immersive experience with extra time in port giving their guests a more meaningful travel experience.

The cruise line offers an Always Azamara fare that includes all drinks, gratuities, and many extra perks on their ships.