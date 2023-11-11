Royal Caribbean’s Black Friday Sale Is Their Biggest of the Year in 2023

Royal Caribbean’s Black Friday cruise deals that were just released are the cruise line’s biggest sale of the year.



Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line with 26 cruise ships in service. For Black Friday 2023, they will be offering their biggest sale of the year that has Cruise Planner savings up to 55% off.

The best part of this Black Friday sale from Royal Caribbean is that the deal is now live and will run through Black Friday, November 24, 2023. To see a sneak peek at what all cruise lines are offering for Black Friday 2023, you can see them here.

What’s Included in Royal Caribbean’s Black Friday Sale?

Royal Caribbean is offering up to 55% off everything from drink packages to WiFi to shore excursions.

This offer is good on Royal Caribbean cruises that depart from November 13, 2023 through December 31, 2024 and includes the following:

Up to 50% off drink packages

Up to 50% off shore excursions

Up to 55% off VOOM Surf & Stream WiFi Packages

Up to 40% off The Key VIP Pass

Up to 45% off Dining Packages

Up to 30% off spa packages

Up to 65% off photo packages

Up to 50% off onboard activities

Royal Caribbean’s Black Friday sale applies to bookings made November 9, 2023 – November 24, 2023, and applies to select cruises departing November 13, 2023 through December 31, 2024.

Savings differ depending on the cruise ship and sailing date. Log into RoyalCaribbean.com to access all of the deals in Cruise Planner.

In addition, Royal Caribbean is offering a Black Friday preview sale on new cruise bookings. It includes up to $700 off, 30% off all cruises, and kids sale for free on select sailings. This offer runs through Monday, November 14, 2023.

For complete terms and service of Royal Caribbean Black Friday deals for 2023, visit RoyalCaribbean.com or contact your preferred travel agent.