Royal Caribbean’s Black Friday Sale Is Their Biggest of the Year in 2023

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean’s Black Friday cruise deals that were just released are the cruise line’s biggest sale of the year.

Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line with 26 cruise ships in service. For Black Friday 2023, they will be offering their biggest sale of the year that has Cruise Planner savings up to 55% off.

The best part of this Black Friday sale from Royal Caribbean is that the deal is now live and will run through Black Friday, November 24, 2023. To see a sneak peek at what all cruise lines are offering for Black Friday 2023, you can see them here.

What’s Included in Royal Caribbean’s Black Friday Sale?

Royal Caribbean is offering up to 55% off everything from drink packages to WiFi to shore excursions.

This offer is good on Royal Caribbean cruises that depart from November 13, 2023 through December 31, 2024 and includes the following:

  • Up to 50% off drink packages
  • Up to 50% off shore excursions
  • Up to 55% off VOOM Surf & Stream WiFi Packages
  • Up to 40% off The Key VIP Pass
  • Up to 45% off Dining Packages
  • Up to 30% off spa packages
  • Up to 65% off photo packages
  • Up to 50% off onboard activities
  • View Best Prices on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean’s Black Friday sale applies to bookings made November 9, 2023 – November 24, 2023, and applies to select cruises departing November 13, 2023 through December 31, 2024.

Savings differ depending on the cruise ship and sailing date. Log into RoyalCaribbean.com to access all of the deals in Cruise Planner.

In addition, Royal Caribbean is offering a Black Friday preview sale on new cruise bookings.  It includes up to $700 off, 30% off all cruises, and kids sale for free on select sailings.  This offer runs through Monday, November 14, 2023.

For complete terms and service of Royal Caribbean Black Friday deals for 2023, visit RoyalCaribbean.com or contact your preferred travel agent.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
