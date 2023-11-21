Black Friday Cruise Deals: What 29 Cruise Lines Are Offering for 2023

59 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Black Friday cruise deals are back for 2023 with over 25 different cruise lines offering special deals for Thanksgiving weekend. Several cruise lines are offering their biggest Black Friday deal in their history with some offering up to $18,000 off cruises.



Here is a list of what every cruise line is offering for Black Friday. These deals include everything from free drink packages to free airfare to 67% off all cruises. All of these deals are currently live and available to take advantage of at the time of press unless otherwise noted.

Black Friday Cruise Deals for 2023

Princess Cruises – Princess is offering cruise fares up to 50% off as well as cruise deposits marked down by 50%. On various cruises, the third and fourth guest in a cabin can cruise for free. View Best Prices on Princess

Celebrity Cruises – Celebrity, a premium cruise line from Royal Caribbean Group, is offering 75% off the second guest in a cabin and up to $300 to spend once on the cruise ship. This offer is good on nearly all Celebrity cruises through April 2026. View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity

Norwegian Cruise Line – NCL is offering 50% off all cruises. In addition, Norwegian’s Black Friday sale offers free airfare, free open bar, free specialty dining, free shore excursions, free WiFi, and 3rd and 4th guests in a cabin cruise for free. View Best Prices on NCL

Virgin Voyages – Virgin, an adults only cruise line that sails from Miami, is offering 30% off cruises and up to $600 in free drinks. View Best Prices on Virgin

Royal Caribbean – As the world’s largest cruise line, Royal Caribbean is offering a variety of deals for Black Friday. For cruises that are already booked, they are offering savings of up to 55% off beverage packages, shore excursions, WiFi, spa appointments, dining packages, VIP passes, and more. In addition, Royal Caribbean is offering 30% off all cruises, up to $700 in instant savings, and kids sail free on select cruises. View Prices on Cruises on Royal Caribbean

MSC Cruises – MSC, the world’s fastest growing cruise line, is offering free drink packages, free WiFi, kids cruise for free, and up to $500 in credit to spend on the ship. View Prices on Cruises on MSC

Holland America Line – Holland America has cruise fares for Black Friday marked down by up to 30% and they include prepaid gratuities (crew appreciation) up to $700 per person. View Prices on Cruises on Holland America

Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival for Black Friday 2023 is offering up to 35% off cruise fares and deposits reduced to as low as $50 per person for cruises that depart through April 2026. View Best Prices on Carnival

Oceania Cruises – Oceania, a premium cruise line from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, is offering up to $5,400 in savings per cabin on more than 100 cruises in 2024. When adding in the cruise line’s simply MORE you will also receive free airfare, drinks during meals, and a shore excursion credit of up to $1,600 per cabin. View Best Prices on Oceania

Margaritaville at Sea – Margaritaville at Sea is offering two day cruises to The Bahamas for two for just $89, that’s $45 per person. In addition, you can save up to 30% off beverage packages, shore excursions, WiFi, and dining.

Costa Cruises – Costa is cruises starting at just $399 per person for Black Friday. Their deal includes cruises in Europe and South America in 2024. View Best Prices on Costa

Azamara – This premium, destination focused cruise line is offering a double cabin upgrade, $1,500 in onboard credit, and 20% off suites on select 2024 sailings exploring Australia, Asia, Europe, South Africa, and South America. View Best Prices on Azamara

Seabourn – This ultra-luxury cruise line from Carnival Corporation is offering a two-category veranda suite upgrade, up to $2,000 in credit to spend on the cruise, and deposits are discounted by 50%. View Prices on Cruises on Seabourn

Cunard Line – Cunard is offering up to 40% off cruise fares and up to $1,000 to spend once on the ship. Featured cruises start at $799 per person, use promo code: RD5. View Prices on Cruises on Cunard

Regent Seven Seas Cruises – Regent is offering up to 30% off cruises plus $1,000 in shipboard credit on select cruises in 2024 and 2025. View Best Prices on Regent

Silversea Cruises – Silversea, an ultra-luxury cruise line from Royal Caribbean Group, is offering free suite upgrades, $1,000 in shipyard credit, and 15% reduced deposits. View Best Prices on Silversea

Windstar Cruises – Windstar’s Thankful for Travel sale on Black Friday has cruises starting as low as $1,399 per person with the choice of a free perk. The free perk is a free one night pre/post cruise hotel stay or up to $1,000 in onboard credit. View Best Prices on Windstar

Hurtigruten – Hurtigruten is offering their biggest Black Friday deal ever that has almost all cruises up to 50% off with the Original Coastal Express and North Cape Express. Summer that operate during the summer months like the Svalbard Express are up to 35% off. Also, solo travelers will have single supplements waved on a wide variety of cruises.

P&O Cruises – P&O Cruises is offering up to 20% off select cruises on inside cabins for new Early Saver bookings made by Monday.

American Cruise Lines – American Cruise Lines is offering free domestic airfare and $1,000 off cruises on the Mississippi River in the spring of 2024. This deal is good on cruises in February and March 2024 for Lower Mississippi River cruises and Historic Mississippi River Cruises.

European Waterways – Luxury hotel barges that cruise on rivers in France are 25% off whole boat charters. This is a savings of up to $18,125.

Emerald Cruises – Emerald Cruises is offering up to $4,500 savings per suite on river cruises. For ocean cruises, you can save up to $6,000 per suite on dozens of cruises in 2023 and 2024. They are also offering free single supplements on select voyages.

Avalon – Avalon Waterways is offering $500 off river cruises, free airfare, and free gratuities on select European river cruises in 2024.

Scenic – For luxury river cruises, you can save up to $5,000 per suite. For luxury ocean cruises, you can save up to $15,000 per suite on cruises through 2025. They are also offering free single supplements on select voyages.

American Queen – American Queen Voyages is offering up to $2,500 in savings plus free airfare on cruises in the U.S. Deal runs from November 22 though November 27, 2023.

Atlas Ocean Voyages – Atlas, an all-inclusive cruise line, is offering second guests sails for free and a bonus savings of up to $2,000 per cabin.

Celestyal Cruises – Celestyal is offering massive savings up to 67% off cruise fares with prices starting at just $279 per person on sailings to Greece.

AIDA Cruises – AIDA is offering their biggest sale of the year that starts on Thursday, November 23, 2023. This German cruise line said that they will release their deals starting Thanksgiving morning.

TUI Cruises – TUI is offering Black Friday deals up to €300 off Marella Cruises that depart from January 24, 2024 until April 25, 2024.

Cruise Fever will continue to update this article as more cruise lines announce their deals for Black Friday 2023.

Terms and service of each Black Friday cruise deal will vary by cruise line. Be sure to check with your preferred travel agent or the cruise line if you have any questions about each one. All deals in this article were verified at the time of press.