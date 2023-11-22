Sponsored Links
How Much Turkey Carnival Cruise Ships Will Serve This Thanksgiving

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line is preparing for the largest Thanksgiving meal across their 25 cruise ships in their 50+ year history this year.

Carnival Cruise Line will serve more than 110,000 Thanksgiving meals across their fleet to guests and crew members. They expect to serve more than 48,000 pounds of turkey, a 14% increase over last year. Here is a look at Carnival’s Thanksgiving by numbers.

Turkey: 48,000 pounds
Turkey Gravy: 600+ gallons
Turkey Stuffing: 6,600+ pounds
Cranberry Sauce: 2,200+ pounds
Pumpkin Pie: 20,900+ portions
Pecan Pie: 24,800+ portions

Carnival is also offering a plant based menu for guests who prefer a Vegan option.  This special menu offers an all plant based protein for the first time.

You can see Carnival’s Thanksgiving dinner menu here.

Carnival Cruise Line sails from more ports in the U.S. than any other cruise line. They currently have 25 cruise ships in their fleet with another two, Carnival Jubilee and Carnival Firenze, entering service over the next six months.

Read: Black Friday Cruise Deals for 2023

