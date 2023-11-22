How Much Turkey Carnival Cruise Ships Will Serve This Thanksgiving

Carnival Cruise Line is preparing for the largest Thanksgiving meal across their 25 cruise ships in their 50+ year history this year.

Carnival Cruise Line will serve more than 110,000 Thanksgiving meals across their fleet to guests and crew members. They expect to serve more than 48,000 pounds of turkey, a 14% increase over last year. Here is a look at Carnival’s Thanksgiving by numbers.

Turkey: 48,000 pounds

Turkey Gravy: 600+ gallons

Turkey Stuffing: 6,600+ pounds

Cranberry Sauce: 2,200+ pounds

Pumpkin Pie: 20,900+ portions

Pecan Pie: 24,800+ portions

Carnival is also offering a plant based menu for guests who prefer a Vegan option. This special menu offers an all plant based protein for the first time.

You can see Carnival’s Thanksgiving dinner menu here.

Carnival Cruise Line sails from more ports in the U.S. than any other cruise line. They currently have 25 cruise ships in their fleet with another two, Carnival Jubilee and Carnival Firenze, entering service over the next six months.

