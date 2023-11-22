Norwegian Cruise Line Offering Half Price Cruises for Black Friday 2023

Norwegian Cruise Line is offering huge savings for Black Friday this year that includes up to five free perks for inside, ocean view, balcony, and suite cabins.



NCL’s Black Friday cruise deals are now open to book and the cruise line is offering 50% off all cruises. If you would like to see what all cruise lines are offering for Black Friday, you can see those here. Norwegian’s special deals for this Thanksgiving are as follows.

50% off all cruises

50% off cruise deposits

Free drink packages

Free specialty dining

Free shore excursions

Free WiFi

3rd and 4th guests sail free

Free airfare

Free $250 with CruiseFirst*

These Black Friday cruise deals on Norwegian Cruise Line are valid on sailings three nights and longer. The free perks must be chosen at least 24 hours to embarkation.

*CruiseFirst certificates are valid for new reservations that book and sail within 3 years of original certificate purchase date. Voyage date must be more than 120 days from original purchase date. Not applicable towards canceled/rebooked reservations.

If a guest with an existing reservation cancels and rebooks the same ship and sail date with a CruiseFirst certificate, the additional value of the CruiseFirst certificate will be removed.

For complete terms and details of this 2023 Black Friday deal from Norwegian Cruise Line, contact your preferred travel agent or visit NCL.com.