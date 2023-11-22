Sponsored Links
Cruise News
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line Offering Half Price Cruises for Black Friday 2023

Norwegian Cruise Line Offering Half Price Cruises for Black Friday 2023

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line is offering huge savings for Black Friday this year that includes up to five free perks for inside, ocean view, balcony, and suite cabins.

NCL’s Black Friday cruise deals are now open to book and the cruise line is offering 50% off all cruises. If you would like to see what all cruise lines are offering for Black Friday, you can see those here. Norwegian’s special deals for this Thanksgiving are as follows.

50% off all cruises
50% off cruise deposits
Free drink packages
Free specialty dining
Free shore excursions
Free WiFi
3rd and 4th guests sail free
Free airfare
Free $250 with CruiseFirst*
These Black Friday cruise deals on Norwegian Cruise Line are valid on sailings three nights and longer. The free perks must be chosen at least 24 hours to embarkation.

*CruiseFirst certificates are valid for new reservations that book and sail within 3 years of original certificate purchase date. Voyage date must be more than 120 days from original purchase date. Not applicable towards canceled/rebooked reservations.

If a guest with an existing reservation cancels and rebooks the same ship and sail date with a CruiseFirst certificate, the additional value of the CruiseFirst certificate will be removed.

For complete terms and details of this 2023 Black Friday deal from Norwegian Cruise Line, contact your preferred travel agent or visit NCL.com.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
