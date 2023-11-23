8 Hottest Black Friday Cruise Deals for 2023, Save Up to $18,125 on Cruises

Nearly every cruise line is offering cruise deals for Black Friday this year. This includes mainstream, luxury, adults only, and river cruise lines.



Here are the eight hottest cruise deals offered for Black Friday 2023. If you would like you see a list of what every cruise line is offering for BF, you can see all 30 of them here.

Let’s start with the cruise line offering the absolute lowest prices on cruises. Margaritaville at Sea has cruises to The Bahamas for two for just $89. This comes out to just $45 per person or $22 per night. In addition, they are offering 30% off all packages that include drinks and dining.

Royal Caribbean is offering their biggest sale of the year, fitting since they are also the world’s largest cruise line. Their Black Friday sale has up to $750 in instant savings, 30% off all cruises, and kids cruise for free on select sailings. They are also offering massive discounts on everything from drink packages, to shore excursions, to WiFi, to dining packages. View Best Prices on Royal Caribbean

Holland America Line, a premium cruise line from Carnival Corporation, is offering up to 30% off cruises that come with prepaid gratuities so you don’t have to pay those daily charges once onboard the ship. View Best Prices on Holland America

Once again, Norwegian Cruise Line is offering a ton of freebies on cruises in addition to discounted cruise fares. They have cut cruise prices in half and all cruises are 50% off for Black Friday. In addition, you can choose up to five free perks that include unlimited open bar, free WiFi, free shore excursions, free specialty dining, free airfare, and more. View Best Prices on NCL

For those looking for a destination and culinary focused cruise line, Oceania Cruises is offering up to $5,400 in savings on over 100 cruises with the premium cruise line from Norwegian. In addition, you can add in the cruise line’s simply MORE package and receive everything from free airfare to free drink packages. View Best Prices on Oceania

Which cruise line is offering the biggest dollar savings on cruises? European Waterways is offering a whopping $18,125 off luxury barge river cruises in France.

For anyone looking into taking an adults only cruise from Miami, Virgin Voyages is offering 30% off all cruises and you also receive up to $600 in free drinks. You must be 18 years and older to sail with Virgin. All dining, WiFi, gratuities, and basic beverages are included in all cruise fares. View Best Prices on Virgin

The world’s fastest growing cruise line, MSC Cruises, has cruises priced as low as $279 per person. Some of their cruise fares include drink packages, WiFi, kids sail for free, and up to $500 in credit to spend once on the cruise ship. View Best Prices on MSC

To see a comprehensive list of what every cruise line is offering for Black Friday, you can read our 2023 Black Friday Cruise Deals article.

To take advantage of these Black Friday cruise deals, you can book through your preferred travel professional or directly through the cruise line.