Carnival Cruise Line’s Black Friday Cruise Deals Are Now Live, Save Up to 40% Off

By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line launched a Black Friday sale this morning that has two different deals on cruises but includes every cruise ship in their fleet.

Carnival cruise ships in Nassau, Bahamas

Carnival Cruise Line’s Black Friday cruise deals will run from today through Sunday and cruises start at just $179 per person. Carnival is one of 30 different cruise lines to offer special savings for Black Friday. You can see all Black Friday cruise deals here.

Carnival’s first deal for Black Friday is good on cruises where final deposit has not yet passed.  Cruises are up to 35% off the cruise line reduced deposits to just $50 per person for most sailings.  This means you can reserve your next Carnival cruise for just $50 per person. This is good on cruises that depart through April 2026. View Best Prices on Carnival Cruises

The second deal that Carnival Cruise Line is offering for Black Friday is for last minute cruises.  They have slashed prices by up to 40% off that depart now through the spring of 2024. Prices are as low as $159 per person (Carnival Conquest, January 26, 2024 sailing).

View Best Prices on Carnival Cruises

All Carnival cruises are included in these two deals.

This Black Friday deal from Carnival runs from Friday, November 24, 2023 until Sunday November 26, 2023.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
