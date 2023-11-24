Carnival Cruise Line’s Black Friday Cruise Deals Are Now Live, Save Up to 40% Off

Carnival Cruise Line launched a Black Friday sale this morning that has two different deals on cruises but includes every cruise ship in their fleet.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Black Friday cruise deals will run from today through Sunday and cruises start at just $179 per person. Carnival is one of 30 different cruise lines to offer special savings for Black Friday. You can see all Black Friday cruise deals here.

Carnival's first deal for Black Friday is good on cruises where final deposit has not yet passed. Cruises are up to 35% off the cruise line reduced deposits to just $50 per person for most sailings. This means you can reserve your next Carnival cruise for just $50 per person. This is good on cruises that depart through April 2026.

The second deal that Carnival Cruise Line is offering for Black Friday is for last minute cruises. They have slashed prices by up to 40% off that depart now through the spring of 2024. Prices are as low as $159 per person (Carnival Conquest, January 26, 2024 sailing).



All Carnival cruises are included in these two deals.

This Black Friday deal from Carnival runs from Friday, November 24, 2023 until Sunday November 26, 2023.