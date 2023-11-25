Cruise Line Partners With National Geographic for Shore Excursions

Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCruise Line Partners With National Geographic for Shore Excursions

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Azamara, a premium destination focused cruise line, is adding new shore excursions that were designed by National Geographic.

Azamara Onward cruise ship

The cruise line will offer nine different day tours designed by National Geographic that will immerse cruisers in conservation, culture, and history. Each tour will be guided by National Geographic trained guides and will take place in ports where Azamara ships stop for 10 or more hours.

The National Geographic tours offered by Azamara will take place in Amsterdam, Cozumel, the Dominican Republic, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi.

In Cozumel, a marine biologist and founding partner of the Cozumel Coral Restoration Program will take guests on an educational adventure through the coral reefs and mangroves.

In Amsterdam, guests will stroll the vibrant streets and cruise its canals as they hear the incredible first-hand stories of the city’s immigrants and refugees. The guided tour will paint a vivid picture of their experience and community in Amsterdam, concluding with a meal prepared by chefs from around the world.

Other tours include a Emirati Cultural Feast in Abu Dhabi and a journey through Emirati cuisine in Dubai.

“Our Azamara guest is constantly seeking new ways to explore different cultures and destinations through educational and immersive travel,” said Paul Chapple, Head of Land Product Development and Operations at Azamara. “Intercruises’ trusted service and reliability paired with National Geographic’s legacy and global expertise helps us provide our guests with exclusive access to hands-on cultural experiences, adventures steeped in expertise, and meaningful explorations.”

“We have had the privilege of working with Azamara for many years and understand the high expectations in terms of quality, cultural authenticity and local immersion for their shore programming.” Added Virginia Quintairos, Business Development Director at Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services. “National Geographic Day Tours are truly unique and original experiences, arguably bringing guests closer to the destination than ever before, and we are now excited to start operating them with Azamara.”

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Carnival Cruise Line’s Black Friday Cruise Deals Are Now Live, Save Up to 40% Off

