Cruise Line Adding New Features to Private Island in The Bahamas

Cruise Line Adding New Features to Private Island in The Bahamas

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises, the world’s fastest growing cruise line, has announced plans to add more features to their private island in The Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

MSC Cruises plans to enhance Ocean Cay to give cruise passengers even more options when visiting the island. All of MSC’s cruises from Florida visit the private island that is also a marine reserve.

The cruise line plans on increasing the island’s staff from 150 to 280 to support the new additions. Things that will be added to the island include the introduction of excursions centers that will support water activities and island tours. MSC is also adding a dive and snorkel center and more food and beverage facilities.

A landscaping plan will add more trees, grass, and shrubs to the island to improve vegetation and support the ecosystem’s health.

MSC Foundation’s Marine Conservation Centre is being built as a base for biologists, coral reef experts, and students. It will also provide the opportunity for cruisers to learn about the importance of the marine ecosystem.

MSC private island from the view of the cruise ship
Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve as seen from MSC Meraviglia on a visit to MSC’s private destination in the Bahamas. Photo Credit: Cruise Fever

A third solar farm will also be built on the island to help the cruise line’s goal of the island having zero greenhouse gas emissions.

MSC Cruises turned the island from an industrial sand and excavation site into a marine reserve.  They opened the island to cruise ships in 2019.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
