Cruise Ship Receiving Three New Dining Venues During Next Year’s Renovation

Oceania Cruises is adding three new dining venues to one of their cruise ships when the vessel receives a multi-million dollar renovation in 2024.

Marina will enter dry dock in May 2024 and receive a huge refurbishment. The cruise ship is the last in Oceania Cruises’ fleet to receive a complete overhaul in what the cruise line calling “better than new” ships.

“Marina is a ship designed by foodies, built by foodies, for foodies,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “We are renowned for serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea, and this is not just a tagline, it is a mantra which we have built the business around. Food is the foundation of what we do onboard each of our ships, and globally, in the destinations we visit.

Sponsored Links



Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

“This refresh of Marina will see her updated to offer three exciting new dining venues. We are especially thrilled to expand the Aquamar Kitchen concept to Marina, following its incredible reception from guests since it was unveiled aboard Vista in May.”

Marina will receive three new dining venues during the renovation. Aquamar Kitchen, a new wellness-focused dining venue which debuted on Vista this year, will be added to Marina.

An expanded ice cream parlor by the pool will be added that serves milkshakes and smoothies all day long.

A third dining venue, Waves Grill, will transform at night into an al fresco trattoria featuring freshly made pizzas and other Italian specialties.

In addition to the new dining venues, all of the cruise ship’s private and public spaces will be refreshed. Suites will be have a revamped looked and the Polo Grill steakhouse will be enhanced.

Everywhere from the Grand Dining Room to Library will receive new carpets and upholstery.

Marina will return to service on May 18, 2024 and sail a season of longer cruises in Europe.