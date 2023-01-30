7 Most Romantic Cruises for Couples to Take in 2023

For couples looking for the perfect getaway, a romantic cruise should be at the top of the list. There are so many beautiful places in the world to explore and, with a cruise, you can visit multiple destinations all in one trip.

Whether you’re looking for breathtaking views or a unique cultural experience, there are plenty of cruises out there that offer something special for couples who want to escape reality and spend some quality time together.

One of the reasons why cruises can be so romantic is the sense of adventure they provide. Imagine setting sail on a grand ship, the wind in your hair, and the ocean stretching out before you. The open sea, the new landscapes and cultures you will discover together, all of this creates a sense of excitement and wonder that is hard to replicate on land.

Sponsored Links



Cruises also offer a wide range of activities for couples to do together. From romantic dinners under the stars, to spa treatments, and everything in between. Additionally, cruises provide an opportunity for couples to unplug from the daily routine and focus solely on each other. It can be a great way to reconnect and strengthen your relationship.

In this article, we will explore some of the most romantic cruises available, highlighting destinations, cruise lines, and onboard activities that are sure to make your trip one to remember.

1. Mexican Riviera

The Mexican Riviera is one of the top choices for romantic cruises for couples looking to get away and relax in paradise. From the palm-lined beaches of Acapulco to the cobblestone streets of Puerto Vallarta, this stunning stretch of coastline offers plenty of picturesque backdrops for a dreamy escape.

Couples can stay on board their ship or hop off at various ports along the way, exploring some of Mexico’s best-kept secrets. There’s a reason many celebrities choose this area as their favorite vacation spot.

Princess Cruises

This 10-Day Mexican Riviera cruise itinerary sails with the cruise line known for romance. Known by some for the 1970’s hit show “The Love Boat” being filmed on two of its ships, Princess Cruises has embraced this nostalgic connection. The Mexican Riviera was the backdrop for many of the show’s episodes, and this area offers a unique experience for couples looking to reconnect.

Sailing out of San Francisco, California this cruise will start with 3 sea days in the Pacific before reaching Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The next four days will be spent in iconic locations known for their incredible beaches, vibrant culture, and beautiful landscapes to explore. Visits to Manzanillo and Mazatlan will welcome couples before a stop at exquisite Cabo San Lucas will offer the perfect place for romance.

The another two sea days on either Royal Princess or Crown Princess will allow couples to enjoy everything these “Love Boat” ships have to offer.

Princess also offers 7-day cruises to the Mexican Riviera out of Los Angeles. You can check out these itineraries here on the Princess website.

Dates: March 02, 2023; Dec 12, 2023; Jan 23, 2024; Feb 7, 2024; March 25, 2023

Ship: Royal Princess, Crown Princess

Itinerary: San Francisco, 3 sea days, Puerto Vallarta, Manzanillo, Mazatlan, Cabo San Lucas, 2 sea days, San Francisco

See the Princess 10-Day Mexican Riviera cruise here.

2. Greek Isles

A cruise to the Greek Isles could be the perfect vacation for a couple. There’s nothing quite like taking in the stunning beauty of these idyllic islands that have been around for centuries and witnessing their unique cultures firsthand.

Sponsored Links



From the awe-inspiring ruins of ancient civilizations to the crystal clear blue waters, there are so many reasons why a cruise to Greece should be on the bucket list for couples.

Virgin Voyages

A sailing with Virgin Voyages means you will ensure no children will be around on the ship. With it’s no-passengers-under-18 policy a voyage with Virgin could provide couples with the ideal escape for a romantic cruise.

Virgin’s “Greek Island Glow” itinerary is a 7-night sailing through some of the most iconic destinations in Greece. Starting in Athens, “sailors” will get to port in Santorini and Rhodes and even overnight in one of the most beloved stops in Greece: Mykonos. This extra time in port makes this Greek Isle itinerary perfect for couples who want adventure and romance all in one getaway.

Date: May 28, 2023; June 4, 2023; June 18, 2023; June 25, 2023; July 9, 2023; July 16, 2023; July 30, 2023; August 6, 2023; August 20, 2023; August 27, 2023; September 10, 2023; September 17, 2023; October 1, 2023; October 15, 2023

Ship: Resilient Lady

Itinerary: Athens, Santorini, Rhodes, Bodrum, sea day, 2 days in Mykonos, Athens

Check out this Greek Isle itinerary with Virgin Voyages here.

Related: Best cruise ports in the Mediterranean

3. Italian Riviera

The Italian Riviera is a dream destination for many, and what better way to experience its majestic beauty than with a cruise along the coastline? A cruise in the Italian Riviera offers breathtaking scenery, an abundance of delicious seafood dishes and opportunities to explore some of the region’s most iconic cities. From Barcelona to Venice, couples will find plenty of inspiration along the way.

Azamara

This 12-night journey sails along the Italian Riviera and stops at some of the best cities the Mediterranean has to offer. Beginning in Barcelona, Spain the mid-sized Azamara Journey makes a stop in Marseille before making a “dawn until dusk” visit in Monte Carlo. And this is just the first of the late-night stops you can experience when sailing this Azamara itinerary.

Another late night stop will take place in Livorno, which will allow passengers to see iconic places like Florence and Pisa. After a late-night stay in Roma the ship will make another full day visit in Sorrento.

As you can see, one of the big advantages of sailing with Azamara on this cruise is the many late-night stops along the way. There’s no rush to see a port and run back to the ship. You can actually take your time and as a couple experience all these great destinations with time being the last thing on your mind. Azamara spends more time in port than any other cruise line.

Sponsored Links



Other incredible ports on this 12-night journey will include the Isle of Capri, Amalfi, and the medieval city of Kotor, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The sailing will conclude with an overnight in Venice, Italy, one of the most romantic places in the world.

Date: April 03, 2023

Ship: Azamara Journey

Itinerary: Barcelona, Marseille, Monte-Carlo, Livorno, Rome, Sorrento, Amalfi, sea day, Kotor, Sibenik, Koper, Venice

Check out this voyage on Azamara’s website here.

4. River Cruise to Paris

Paris, France is well known for its romantic atmosphere and beautiful sights. For couples looking to take a little break, a romantic river cruise along the City of Light offers the perfect getaway.

The cruise departs along the Seine River, where couples can witness breathtaking views of some of Paris’ most iconic monuments such as the Eiffel Tower, Alexandre III Bridge and Grand Palais. During this time they will have an opportunity to learn more about French culture and historical sites while enjoying food prepared by world-class chefs.

Viking River Cruises

Viking offers some fantastic river cruises through Europe, and there are a few itineraries to choose from when visiting Paris.

“Paris & the Heart of Normandy” is an 8-day sailing that begins and ends in Paris. The cruise line also offers a 3-night cruise extension for those looking to spend even more time in the City of Light.

This romantic cruise will start off with the Viking Longship docked in the heart of Paris where the Eiffel Tower sets the perfect backdrop for photo-ops. Viking custom built four Longships so they could get the closest docking spot possible to the Eiffel Tower.

After the second day of passengers exploring Paris, the ships make way for La Roche-Guyon & Vernon, France, where you and your special someone can explore the cobblestone streets in a village of half-timbered homes.

The next stop on this itinerary is Rouen, France where beautiful Gothic architecture can be appreciated along with the chalk cliffs along the Seine River. After visiting the Normandy D-Day Beaches the quiet town of Les Andelys will welcome passengers, where they can also explore Chateau Gaillard. Before reaching Paris on the return back, the ship will stop at what is considered the gateway to Paris, Le Pecq, the charming town where Napoleon spent his last days in France.

Date: May 24, 2023; June 15, 2023; July 13, 2023; August 13, 2023, August 23, 2023; September 10, 2023; October 19, 2023; October 22, 2023, November 2, 2023, November 14, 2023

Ship: Viking Radgrid, Viking Kari, Viking Skaga, and Viking Fjorgyn

Itinerary: 2 days in Paris, Rouen, Normandy Beaches, Les Andelys, Le Pecq, Paris

Check out this Viking river cruise itinerary here.

5. Tahiti and Bora Bora

When it comes to visiting a remote location with exquisite beauty and that is about as unspoiled as a place can be on this earth, it’s hard to top the islands of French Polynesia.

And if you’re going to take a cruise to some of the most well-known places in the area — Tahiti and Bora Bora– you might as well sail with the cruise line that is custom-purposed for these islands of the South Pacific.

Paul Gauguin

This 7-night cruise to Tahiti and Bora Bora spends one week exploring some of the most picturesque islands in the South Pacific. The Society Islands cruise will begin in Tahiti and make stops in the ever-lush Huahine before arriving in the cruise line’s private island of Motu Mahana (Taha’a).

Bora Bora will welcome couples at the next port of call where plenty of adventure or relaxation can await with the line’s many shore excursions available. The next stop at Moorea will involve an overnight, giving even more time for romance among the gorgeous mountain peaks and blue lagoons.

Date: May 13, 2023; June 10, 2023; June 17, 2023, June 24, 2023; July 22, 2023; August 26, 2023, September 2, 2023; October 14, 2023; October 21, 2023; December 02, 2023; December 09, 2023

Ship: Paul Gauguin

Itinerary: Tahiti Huahine, Taha’a, Bora Bora, Moorea, Tahiti

Check out these cruises on the Paul Gauguin website here.

6. Hawaii

Another romantic cruise for couples can be found in the Pacific with cruises to Hawaii. And if you’re going to go on a Hawaiian cruise there’s only one option I can recommend: Norwegian’s Pride of America.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Why is this? It’s the only ship that will allow you to sail from Hawaii and spend each day on the cruise in a Hawaiian port. This is because it’s registered in the United States. If you take a cruise from California to Hawaii you will spend at least 4 days at sea before even arriving to this amazing chain of islands.

So if you really want to experience Hawaii, Pride of America is the ship for you. Let’s take a look at the itinerary with this Norwegian Cruise Line ship.

Norwegian offers both 7 and 10 night cruises that start and end on Honolulu, Hawaii.

This itinerary was voted “Best Hawaii Itinerary” for 15 years by Porthole Cruise and Travel, and it’s easy to see why. This is the only cruise that sails to four islands in Hawaii in seven days all year-round. There are two overnight stays on this trip which take place in Maui and Kaua’i, so there is even more time to spend as a couple soaking in the stunning beauty of the Aloha State. This cruise spends over 100 hours in port during the seven day cruise.

Sponsored Links



Date: All year-round

Ship: Pride of America

Itinerary: Honolulu, 2 days in Maui, Hilo, Kona, 2 days in Kaua’i, Honolulu

Check out this Hawaiian cruise itinerary on Norwegian’s website.

7. New England/Canada in the Fall

Fall is the perfect time to take a romantic cruise through New England and Canada. With colorful foliage, crisp air, and stunning views of the ocean, it is one of the most romantic trips you can take.

The vibrant colors of the leaves as they change colors during the autumn season is one of the biggest draws of a New England/Canada cruise, but there’s plenty to see on this itinerary below.

Princess Cruises

Once again, we have chosen a Princess cruise itinerary to top off this top 7 list of most romantic cruises to take this year.

This 10-day New England/Canada cruise itinerary will start in Quebec City, Canada in the peak autumn season and spend 2 days in port before sailing off to Saguenay. After one sea day Caribbean Princess will then stop at another popular port, Prince Edward Island in Charlottetown.

There will be 2 more stops in Canada at Sydney and Halifax before the ship stops at an American port in Bar Harbor Maine. On it’s way to New York city the Princess ship will visit the iconic American city of Boston and then enjoy one sea day before heading to the Big Apple.

One thing to note is that if you’re going on this cruise mainly for the foliage you will want to check what dates the leaves will be at their peak, and be ready to adjust. This can often be a short window in time.

Date: September 09, 2023; September 29, 2023

Ship: Caribbean Princess

Itinerary: Quebec City, Saguenay, Prince Edward Island, Sydney, Halifax, Bar Harbor, Boston, New York.

Go ahead and plan that romantic cruise

A romantic cruise can be a great way to rekindle a relationship and help strengthen the bond between two people. From the intimate atmosphere of a private balcony to the exciting activities on board, there is something for most couples to enjoy.

Plus, with so many destinations and itineraries to choose from, couples can easily find one that meets their needs and interests. So why not plan an unforgettable cruise together to reconnect and make many lasting memories?