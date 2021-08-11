Cruise News MSC Cruises MSC's 19th Cruise Ship Launches Cruises

MSC’s 19th Cruise Ship Launches Cruises

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
MSC Cruises’ brand new cruise ship, MSC Seashore, officially launched cruises this week. MSC Seashore is the 19th ship in MSC’s fleet and will sail out of PortMiami starting in November.

Following her summer season in the western Mediterranean, MSC Seashore will complete an 18-night transatlantic Grand Voyage cruise to Miami, where she will become MSC Cruises’ newest ship to cruise from the U.S.

Once arrived at PortMiami, MSC Seashore will offer seven-night cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean with two different itineraries. The first, in the West Caribbean, calls Ocho Rios in Jamaica, George Town in the Cayman Islands, Cozumel in Mexico. The second, in the East Caribbean calls San Juan in Puerto Rico, Charlotte Amalie on the island of St Thomas, Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.

Every cruise from Miami will stop at the cruise line’s highly rated private island in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

MSC Seashore will have more outdoor space than any other MSC ship sailing from a U.S. port. The cruise ship has six swimming pools including a stunning aft infinity pool and infinity hot tubs with incredible ocean views.

There are 2,270 cabins on the ship, 11 dining venues, 19 bars and lounges, a new conveyor belt at Kaito Sushi, and al fresco dining at Butcher’s Cut steakhouse.

MSC Seashore as the largest and most luxurios Yacht Club in the cruise line’s flee at 32,291 sq. ft.

MSC Seashore will begin offering cruises from Miami on November 20, 2021.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
