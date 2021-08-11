Carnival’s New Cruise Ship Visits Mexico for the First Time

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest and largest ship, Mardi Gras, visited Mexico for the first time when the vessel stopped in two different ports this week.



Mardi Gras made her first ever visit to Cozumel on Monday and then stopped in Costa Maya on Tuesday. Cozumel is one of the most visited ports in the Caribbean and virtually every cruise to the Western Caribbean stops there.

Hola from Cozumel, Mexico. Look how @CarnivalCruise brand new #CarnivalMardiGras glistens in the Mayan sun from Three Amigos. pic.twitter.com/ikrOZY84OK — Stewart Chiron (@CruiseGuy) August 9, 2021

The cruise ship is currently on its second cruise after debuting on July 31 out of Port Canaveral.

“We are delighted to begin our Mardi Gras sailings and offer guests an opportunity to experience all of the beauty of Cozumel while providing a much-needed boost to the local economy,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The restart of cruising in Cozumel has such a wide-reaching impact, and it is so special to have our flagship call on this port. On behalf of Carnival, I would like to personally thank our partners at Cozumel for their hospitality in welcoming our guests.”

Mardi Gras is the first cruise ship in the Americas to be powered by eco-friendly Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and features BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea.

Guests can enjoy a host of entertainment experiences throughout the ship’s 19 decks and six distinct themed zones, including the first shipboard version of the hit TV show Family Feud, and more than two dozen restaurants with venues from Guy Fieri, Emeril Lagasse, Rudi Sodamin and the line’s Chief Fun Officer, Shaquille O’Neal.

Mardi Gras will sail year-round from Port Canaveral, offering seven-day cruises to the Wastern and Western Caribbean.