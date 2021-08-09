Video Construction Update of the World’s Largest Cruise Ship

The world’s largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, is currently under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.



Wonder of the Seas will be the fifth Oasis class ship from Royal Caribbean, the largest class of cruise ships in the world. The vessel will come in at 236,857 gross tons, around 3% larger than the current largest ship, Symphony of the Seas. Royal Caribbean recently published a video update of the construction on the cruise ship showing the outside and some of the inside of the vessel.

Wonder of the Seas will enter service in 2022 and will sail from China starting in March through November. The cruise ship will transition to warmer climates and homeport in Hong Kong, November 2022 through January 2023, to offer highly anticipated Christmas and New Year’s holiday sailings to several ports of call. Part of the destination lineup are Chan May, Vietnam; Busan and Jeju, South Korea; Kochi and Okinawa, Japan; and Taipei, China.

Wonder of the Seas will have 2,867 cabins spread across 18 decks. The cruise ship will be divided into the following eight neighborhoods:

Central Park

Boardwalk

Pool & Sports Zone

Entertainment Place

Royal Promenade

Vilality Spa & Fitness Center

Youth Zone

Suite Neighborhood

Wonder of the Seas will have all of the popular features of previous Oasis class ship like the Ultimate Abyss (tallest slide at sea) the Aqua Theater, and a 25 meter zip line above the Boardwalk neighborhood.

Royal Caribbean is also planning on having a sixth Oasis class ship that is scheduled to enter service in 2024. The name and homeport for this ship have yet to be announced. It will likely surpass Wonder of the Seas as the world’s largest when she debuts in three years.