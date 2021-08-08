Windstar’s Flagship Resumes Cruises in the Mediterranean

Windstar Cruises welcomed back their 342 passenger flagship back into service this weekend when Wind Surf resumed cruises in the Mediterranean.



Wind Surf is the world’s largest sailing ship and departed from Barcelona today for an eight-day voyage to Lisbon, stopping at ports including Palma de Mallorca, Cartagena, Almería, Málaga, Gibraltar, and Cadiz.

Four of the cruise line’s six yachts are now back in the water cruising.

Windstar Cruises is returning to operations in a phased manner, with its fleet of six yachts debuting on various dates through November, while requiring vaccines of all passengers amongst a host of health and safety precautions including testing, social distancing, masks, and high-tech air filtration.

Sponsored Links



On June 19, Windstar’s Wind Star yacht resumed revenue operations in Greece, and on July 10, Windstar’s Star Breeze began sailing in the Caribbean.

On July 15, Wind Spirit resumed operations in Tahiti. All yachts are sailing with vaccinated guests and crew.