Cruise News Windstar's Flagship Resumes Cruises in the Mediterranean

Windstar’s Flagship Resumes Cruises in the Mediterranean

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Windstar Cruises welcomed back their 342 passenger flagship back into service this weekend when Wind Surf resumed cruises in the Mediterranean.

Wind Surf is the world’s largest sailing ship and departed from Barcelona today for an eight-day voyage to Lisbon, stopping at ports including Palma de Mallorca, Cartagena, Almería, Málaga, Gibraltar, and Cadiz.

Four of the cruise line’s six yachts are now back in the water cruising.

Windstar Cruises is returning to operations in a phased manner, with its fleet of six yachts debuting on various dates through November, while requiring vaccines of all passengers amongst a host of health and safety precautions including testing, social distancing, masks, and high-tech air filtration.

Sponsored Links

On June 19, Windstar’s Wind Star yacht resumed revenue operations in Greece, and on July 10, Windstar’s Star Breeze began sailing in the Caribbean.

On July 15, Wind Spirit resumed operations in Tahiti. All yachts are sailing with vaccinated guests and crew.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Windstar's Flagship Resumes Cruises in the Mediterranean
Previous articleI’ve Been Quarantined on Cruises, I’ve Missed Ports, Here’s Why I’m Still Cruising

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

I’ve Been Quarantined on Cruises, I’ve Missed Ports, Here’s Why I’m Still Cruising

Ben Souza -
Since cruises opened up to Americans in June, I have taken four cruises and spent more time at sea than I have at home. ...
Read more
Cruise News

World’s Newest Cruise Line Sails First Cruise

Ben Souza -
The world's newest cruise line, Atlas Ocean Voyages, has departed on the maiden voyage on their first luxury cruise ship World Navigator. Designed for discerning,...
Read more
Cruise News

Two Cruise Ships Will Depart From Port Everglades Today For First Time in Over a Year

Ben Souza -
For the first time in over 15 months, two cruise ships will depart on the same day for cruises to the Caribbean from Port...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,184FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

I’ve Been Quarantined on Cruises, I’ve Missed Ports, Here’s Why I’m Still Cruising

Ben Souza -
Since cruises opened up to Americans in June, I have taken four cruises and spent more time at sea than I have at home. ...
Read more
Cruise News

World’s Newest Cruise Line Sails First Cruise

Ben Souza -
The world's newest cruise line, Atlas Ocean Voyages, has departed on the maiden voyage on their first luxury cruise ship World Navigator. Designed for discerning,...
Read more
Cruise News

Two Cruise Ships Will Depart From Port Everglades Today For First Time in Over a Year

Ben Souza -
For the first time in over 15 months, two cruise ships will depart on the same day for cruises to the Caribbean from Port...
Read more
Cruise News

3 More Cruise Lines Restart Cruises From U.S. Ports

Ben Souza -
Three more cruise lines restarted cruises from U.S. ports this weekend as more cruise ships begin to re-enter service all around the country. Six...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Windstar’s Flagship Resumes Cruises in the Mediterranean

Ben Souza -
Windstar Cruises welcomed back their 342 passenger flagship back into service this weekend when Wind Surf resumed cruises in the Mediterranean. Wind Surf is the...

I’ve Been Quarantined on Cruises, I’ve Missed Ports, Here’s Why I’m Still Cruising

Ben Souza -
Since cruises opened up to Americans in June, I have taken four cruises and spent more time at sea than I have at home. ...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share