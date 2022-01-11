Cruise News Unique Cruise Ships That Were Never Built

Unique Cruise Ships That Were Never Built

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Cruise lines continue to build and add new features on cruise ships that were once unheard of.  However, not every idea and proposed cruise ship has been built.  From a mile long ship to Titanic II, here are the some of the most unique cruise ships that were never built.

The 60.000 passenger Freedom Ship

The Freedom Ship is a nearly mile long cruise ship that can carry 60,000 passengers.  The ship itself would be able to accommodate an incredible 100,000 people at a time (40,000 residents, 30,000 daily visitors, 20,000 full time crew members, and 10,000 overnight hotel guests).

The idea behind the ship was for it to spend two years at a time circumnavigating the globe, visiting ports and countries all around the world.

You can read more about the Freedom Ship here.

Carnival’s Project Pinnacle

Carnival Cruise Line’s Project Pinnacle was a radical design for a cruise ship that was years ahead of its time.  The project started in 2004 and ended up being scrapped.  The ships would have been the world’s largest at the time at over 200,000 gross tons.

One of the really cool features on the ship was a people mover system to quickly take people all around the vessel.

There was a proposed lazy river and the aft of the ship was split, an idea that Royal Caribbean ended up using for their Oasis class ships.

You can read more about Carnival Cruise Line’s Project Pinnacle here.

The proposed Titanic II

Titanic is the most well known ship of all time. When an Australian Billionaire proposed building Titanic II around 10 years ago, it made news all around the world.

However, it was likely nothing more than a publicity stunt.  The launch of the ship kept getting pushed back, from 2016 to 2018, and then 2022.  However, work on the ship never began and Blue Star Line last posted an update on the ship on their website in December 2018.

Titanic II would have been built as close to the original as possible with everything from first to third class cabins. New modern safety equipment, navigation methods, and technology would have been integrated into the ship.

They even created a video of what life would be like on Titanic II that racked up close to 3.5 million views on YouTube.

You can read more about Titanic II and watch the video here.

While the first three projects mentioned in this article are dead and the ships won’t be built, a shipyard has proposed another incredible cruise ship that is currently just a prototype.  Since the ship has some insane features, I thought it would be a good addition to the article.

Meyer Werft unveiled a 430,000 gross ton prototype cruise ship that would likely carry between 12-15,000 passengers.  Due to its enormous size and port limitations, it will likely never be built.

I had the opportunity to see a model of the ship at Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami last year. You can see photos of Project Trimaran here.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Unique Cruise Ships That Were Never Built

Ben Souza -
Cruise lines continue to build and add new features on cruise ships that were once unheard of.  However, not every idea and proposed cruise...

Royal Caribbean Opens 2023 Europe Cruises for Bookings

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has opened their 2023 summer cruises to Europe for bookings. The cruise line will sail nine cruise ships to the region on...
