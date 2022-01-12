Norwegian Cruise Line Announces New Ship, Norwegian Viva

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced a new cruise ship that will debut in the summer of 2023. Norwegian Viva will be the cruise line’s second Prima Class vessel and spend its first season sailing in the Mediterranean before become the largest new cruise ship to sail from San Juan, Puerto Rico.



Norwegian Viva will homeport in Lisbon, Rome, Athens, and Trieste in the summer of 2023 offering a wide variety of cruises around the Mediterranean. The cruise ship will then reposition to San Juan, Puerto Rico and sail cruises to the Southern Caribbean for the 2023-2024 winter season.

Mirroring the upscale design and structure of her record-breaking sister ship Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Viva, the ship will debut at 965 feet long, 142,500 gross tons and accommodate 3,219 guests at double occupancy. Cruisers will live up every second of their journey in the most spacious accommodations including the cruise line’s largest inside, ocean view and balcony category staterooms.



The world-class cruise ship will not only offer the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any new ship in the contemporary and premium cruise categories, but will also boast a redefined The Haven by Norwegian, NCL’s ultra-premium keycard only access ship-within-a-ship concept.

The Haven’s public areas and 107 suites designed by Piero Lissoni, one of Italy’s most renowned designers, will feature an expansive sundeck, a stunning infinity pool overlooking the ship’s wake and an outdoor spa with a glass-walled sauna and cold room.

Norwegian Viva will feature Ocean Boulevard, the 44,000 square foot outdoor walk way which wraps around the entire ship; Indulge Food Hall featuring 11 varieties of eateries; The Concourse boasting an outdoor sculpture garden; expansive pool decks and infinity style pools at Infinity Beach and Oceanwalk, showcasing glass bridges above water.



Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, gave the following statement: “Norwegian Viva sets the standard in the premium segment, illustrating our commitment to pushing boundaries in four main areas: wide open space, service that puts guests first, thoughtful design and experiences beyond expectation. We have taken everything our guests love to the next level with this brand-new class of ships designed with them in mind.”

Following a string of inaugural cruises and beginning June 2023, Norwegian Viva will be the newest ship embarking in the Mediterranean. From June 15, 2023 to November 6, 2023, the ship will sail a series of eight, nine and 10-day voyages from Lisbon, Portugal; Venice (Trieste) and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; and Athens (Piraeus), Greece.

Norwegian Viva will become the largest new cruise ship to ever homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. On December 15, the ship will depart San Juan on a seven-day Caribbean voyage with her first stop in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

The cruise ship will then make her way to Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St. Lucia; St. John’s, Antigua; and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands for her last stop before returning to San Juan on December 22. Future sailings will also include notable ports in the Caribbean for week long and nine day sailings.