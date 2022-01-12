Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Giving Double Points to Cruisers Who Had Their Cruise Canceled

Royal Caribbean Giving Double Points to Cruisers Who Had Their Cruise Canceled

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Last week, Royal Caribbean announced that they were temporarily pausing cruises on four ships which resulted in a handful of cruises being canceled.

The cruise line has made the decision to give cruisers double points (those who booked under the recent promotion) who had a cruise canceled on one of the four ships.

Royal Caribbean was offering double points on cruises booked by the end of last September for cruises through 2022.  Now, cruisers will not lose out on this promotion and will receive double points when they book a cruise using the Future Cruise Credit that they received.

Royal Caribbean’s President and CEO Michael Bayley, posted the following message on his Facebook page regarding the double points:

“To our Crown & Anchor Members impacted by the recent sailing cancellations.

Last week, we announced cancellations of several sailings and received many questions regarding the Double Point promotion. Please note as soon as the Future Cruise Credit (FCC) issued for these cancellations is applied to an upcoming booking, we will automatically apply the Double Points. There’s nothing you need to do to ensure the points are applied.

We know many of you booked your vacations because of the Double Points promotion, and we look forward to seeing you back onboard.”

Ben Souza
Previous articleNorwegian Cruise Line Announces New Ship, Norwegian Viva

