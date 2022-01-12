Carnival Cruise Line Makes Itinerary Changes on Several Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line has made itinerary changes to several cruises that are departing this weekend due to closed ports and protocol changes in several different Caribbean ports.



Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald posted a video this morning detailing some of the changes to cruise ship itineraries on Carnival cruises leaving this weekend.

Carnival Magic will no longer visit St. Kitts and will now visit Antigua instead.

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest and largest ship, Mardi Gras, will replace a stop in San Juan, Puerto Rico for a visit to Nassau, Bahamas.

Carnival Sunshine will be embarking on a 10 day Carnival Journeys cruise with ports stops in San Juan, Puerto Rico and St. Kitts being replaced with Amber Cove and Tortola.

Sponsored Links



These changes only apply to this weekend’s sailings on each ship. Carnival Cruise Line is working with local officials in each port and any future itinerary changes will be emailed to guests who are booked on an affected cruise.

John Heald also said that some ports are asking for extended protocols that make it hard for Carnival Cruise Line and other cruise lines to visit those ports at the moment.

Cruise lines are taking it week by week with some ports still closed (Grand Cayman) while others have added additional health protocols for cruise ship visitors.

The cruise industry is currently the only travel and entertainment sector that monitors, collects, and reports information about COVID-19.

They are also the only industry in the U.S. travel and tourism sector to require both vaccinations and testing for crew and guests.