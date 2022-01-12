Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Makes Itinerary Changes on Several Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line Makes Itinerary Changes on Several Cruises

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line has made itinerary changes to several cruises that are departing this weekend due to closed ports and protocol changes in several different Caribbean ports.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald posted a video this morning detailing some of the changes to cruise ship itineraries on Carnival cruises leaving this weekend.

Carnival Magic will no longer visit St. Kitts and will now visit Antigua instead.

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest and largest ship, Mardi Gras, will replace a stop in San Juan, Puerto Rico for a visit to Nassau, Bahamas.

Carnival Sunshine will be embarking on a 10 day Carnival Journeys cruise with ports stops in San Juan, Puerto Rico and St. Kitts being replaced with Amber Cove and Tortola.

Sponsored Links

These changes only apply to this weekend’s sailings on each ship.  Carnival Cruise Line is working with local officials in each port and any future itinerary changes will be emailed to guests who are booked on an affected cruise.

John Heald also said that some ports are asking for extended protocols that make it hard for Carnival Cruise Line and other cruise lines to visit those ports at the moment.

Cruise lines are taking it week by week with some ports still closed (Grand Cayman) while others have added additional health protocols for cruise ship visitors.

The cruise industry is currently the only travel and entertainment sector that monitors, collects, and reports information about COVID-19.

They are also the only industry in the U.S. travel and tourism sector to require both vaccinations and testing for crew and guests.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Makes Itinerary Changes on Several Cruises
Previous articleRoyal Caribbean Giving Double Points to Cruisers Who Had Their Cruise Canceled

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Temporarily Bans Smoking in Casinos

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has implemented new health protocols on their cruise ships that are currently in service that will stay in effect for all...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Cruise Ships Are Finally Back to Visiting Grand Turk

Ben Souza -
Grand Turk, one of the most popular ports in the Eastern Caribbean, has finally reopened to cruise ships. Carnival Freedom stopped in Grand Turk today...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Reopens Kids Club on Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line reopened Camp Ocean on cruise ships across their fleet today. Beginning today, Carnival's Camp Ocean is now open for fully vaccinated children...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,374FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Temporarily Bans Smoking in Casinos

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has implemented new health protocols on their cruise ships that are currently in service that will stay in effect for all...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Cruise Ships Are Finally Back to Visiting Grand Turk

Ben Souza -
Grand Turk, one of the most popular ports in the Eastern Caribbean, has finally reopened to cruise ships. Carnival Freedom stopped in Grand Turk today...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Reopens Kids Club on Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line reopened Camp Ocean on cruise ships across their fleet today. Beginning today, Carnival's Camp Ocean is now open for fully vaccinated children...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Announces Entertainment Directors for Carnival Radiance

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has announced the cruise director and entertainment director that will serve on their newly renovated cruise ship Carnival Radiance. Ryan Rose will...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Carnival Cruise Line Makes Itinerary Changes on Several Cruises

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has made itinerary changes to several cruises that are departing this weekend due to closed ports and protocol changes in several...

Royal Caribbean Giving Double Points to Cruisers Who Had Their Cruise Canceled

Ben Souza -
Last week, Royal Caribbean announced that they were temporarily pausing cruises on four ships which resulted in a handful of cruises being canceled. The cruise...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share