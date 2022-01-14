Cruise News Viking Cruises Viking's Newest Cruise Ship, Viking Neptune, Touches Water for First Time

Viking’s Newest Cruise Ship, Viking Neptune, Touches Water for First Time

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsViking Cruises
Viking’s newest ocean cruise ship, Viking Neptune, touched water for the first time this week when the vessel was floated out of dry dock.

The float out marked a major construction milestone for Viking Neptune. The cruise ship is scheduled to debut later this year and will spend her maiden season sailing in the Mediterranean. After a series of cruises in Europe, the cruise ship will sail a 138 day around the world cruise from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

“It is always a special day when a new ship meets water for the first time, and we look forward to welcoming guests on board the Viking Neptune this fall. Together with Fincantieri we have built the world’s most elegant vessels, which truly allow our guests to explore the world in comfort,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “We are marking several milestones in 2022, including our 25th anniversary and the 10th year since starting our ocean project. With the arrival of the Viking Neptune and her identical sister ship, the Viking Mars, this year—along with the debut of our two new expedition ships and new river ships—we are proud to firmly establish Viking as the leading small ship travel company.”

The float out ceremony took place at Fincantieri’s Ancona shipyard in Italy. The cruise ship will now move to the final stage of construction and prepare for its inaugural cruise in November.

Viking Neptune will be the eight ocean cruise ship to join Viking’s fleet. The cruise line currently has six ships in service with a seventh, Viking Mars, entering service this spring.

A ninth ship, Viking Saturn, will be completed next year.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Previous articleCarnival Cruise Line Makes Itinerary Changes on Several Cruises

