Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line 19th Carnival Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises

19th Carnival Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line resumed cruises from another U.S. homeport this week when Carnival Sunshine began sailing from Charleston, South Carolina.

Carnival Sunshine’s first cruise back from Charleston is a four night sailing to the Bahamas. Crew members greeted passengers back onboard the cruise ship with a special welcome in the ship’s atrium.

“We have been sailing from Charleston for 12 years, so we are excited to be back offering guests from all over the southeastern U.S. the opportunity to cruise from this beautiful, historic and charming community, all while providing support to the local economy,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Sponsored Links

Carnival Sunshine is offering cruises to the Bahamas and Caribbean from Charleston year-round.

The cruise ship is Carnival Cruise Line’s 19th vessel to return to service. The last three remaining U.S. based Carnival cruise ships that are still out of service will return in March.

All Carnival Cruise Line sailings are vaccinated cruises. All guests must show proof of a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of boarding and masks are worn by all guests and crew in virtually all venues of their cruise ships.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line 19th Carnival Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises
Previous articleViking’s Newest Cruise Ship, Viking Neptune, Touches Water for First Time

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Makes Itinerary Changes on Several Cruises

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has made itinerary changes to several cruises that are departing this weekend due to closed ports and protocol changes in several...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Temporarily Bans Smoking in Casinos

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has implemented new health protocols on their cruise ships that are currently in service that will stay in effect for all...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Cruise Ships Are Finally Back to Visiting Grand Turk

Ben Souza -
Grand Turk, one of the most popular ports in the Eastern Caribbean, has finally reopened to cruise ships. Carnival Freedom stopped in Grand Turk today...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,375FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Makes Itinerary Changes on Several Cruises

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has made itinerary changes to several cruises that are departing this weekend due to closed ports and protocol changes in several...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Temporarily Bans Smoking in Casinos

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has implemented new health protocols on their cruise ships that are currently in service that will stay in effect for all...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Cruise Ships Are Finally Back to Visiting Grand Turk

Ben Souza -
Grand Turk, one of the most popular ports in the Eastern Caribbean, has finally reopened to cruise ships. Carnival Freedom stopped in Grand Turk today...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Reopens Kids Club on Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line reopened Camp Ocean on cruise ships across their fleet today. Beginning today, Carnival's Camp Ocean is now open for fully vaccinated children...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

19th Carnival Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line resumed cruises from another U.S. homeport this week when Carnival Sunshine began sailing from Charleston, South Carolina. Carnival Sunshine's first cruise back...

Viking’s Newest Cruise Ship, Viking Neptune, Touches Water for First Time

Ben Souza -
Viking's newest ocean cruise ship, Viking Neptune, touched water for the first time this week when the vessel was floated out of dry dock. The...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share