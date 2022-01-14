19th Carnival Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line resumed cruises from another U.S. homeport this week when Carnival Sunshine began sailing from Charleston, South Carolina.



Carnival Sunshine’s first cruise back from Charleston is a four night sailing to the Bahamas. Crew members greeted passengers back onboard the cruise ship with a special welcome in the ship’s atrium.

“We have been sailing from Charleston for 12 years, so we are excited to be back offering guests from all over the southeastern U.S. the opportunity to cruise from this beautiful, historic and charming community, all while providing support to the local economy,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival Sunshine is offering cruises to the Bahamas and Caribbean from Charleston year-round.

The cruise ship is Carnival Cruise Line’s 19th vessel to return to service. The last three remaining U.S. based Carnival cruise ships that are still out of service will return in March.

All Carnival Cruise Line sailings are vaccinated cruises. All guests must show proof of a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of boarding and masks are worn by all guests and crew in virtually all venues of their cruise ships.