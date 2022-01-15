Cruise News CDC's Cruise Ship Health Orders Are Now Voluntary for Cruise lines

CDC’s Cruise Ship Health Orders Are Now Voluntary for Cruise lines

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

When the clock struck midnight last night, the CDC’s Conditional Sail Order (CSO) expired and officially became voluntary for cruise lines.

The CSO had been in effect since November 4, 2020 and it laid out a framework for cruise lines to resume cruises in ports all around the U.S. What does it mean for cruises now that the CSO is voluntary?  Likely, not much.

The CSO was already voluntary for cruises out of Florida, where the majority of cruise ships are based. Even though it was voluntary for cruises out of Florida, cruise lines were still working along side the CDC to keep guests, crew members, and the communities they visit safe.

The CSO has been nonbinding recommendations for cruise ships visiting a Florida port since July 23, 2021 due to a Preliminary Injunction Order entered by the U.S. District Court of Middle District of Florida.

Sponsored Links

Cruise lines will continue to implement health protocols to protect everyone on board their ships even though the CSO is now nonbinding.  Vaccinations, pre-cruise negative tests, and masks are currently required. Cruise ships are also sailing at a reduced capacity. This has made cruising the safest way to travel over the past six months.

Cruise lines have gone above and beyond every other mode of travel to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.  The positivity rate on cruise ships has been far lower than on land since cruises resumed this past summer.

The CDC is encouraging cruise lines to continue to follow all CDC public health measures, including reporting, testing, and infection prevention and control.

The CDC in coordination with cruise ship operators and other stakeholders, will assist the cruise ship industry to detect, mitigate, and control the spread of COVID-19 onboard cruise ships.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News CDC's Cruise Ship Health Orders Are Now Voluntary for Cruise lines
Previous article19th Carnival Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Unique Cruise Ships That Were Never Built

Ben Souza -
Cruise lines continue to build and add new features on cruise ships that were once unheard of.  However, not every idea and proposed cruise...
Read more
Cruise News

Barbados’ Protocols for Cruise Ship Passengers

Ben Souza -
Barbados, a popular port stop on cruises to the Southern Caribbean, has streamlined their health protocols for cruise ship passengers. Cruise ship passengers arriving on...
Read more
Cruise News

CDC Moves Cruises to Level 4 and Advises Against Cruise Ship Travel

Ben Souza -
The CDC has updated the COVID-19 Travel Health Notice Level for cruises to Level 4 and is now advising against all cruise ship travel. The...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,376FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Unique Cruise Ships That Were Never Built

Ben Souza -
Cruise lines continue to build and add new features on cruise ships that were once unheard of.  However, not every idea and proposed cruise...
Read more
Cruise News

Barbados’ Protocols for Cruise Ship Passengers

Ben Souza -
Barbados, a popular port stop on cruises to the Southern Caribbean, has streamlined their health protocols for cruise ship passengers. Cruise ship passengers arriving on...
Read more
Cruise News

CDC Moves Cruises to Level 4 and Advises Against Cruise Ship Travel

Ben Souza -
The CDC has updated the COVID-19 Travel Health Notice Level for cruises to Level 4 and is now advising against all cruise ship travel. The...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Ships Will Continue to Be Allowed to Visit Cozumel and Other Mexican Ports

Ben Souza -
Cruise ships will continue to be allowed to visit Cozumel and other ports in Mexico the Mexican government announced this week. The Mexican Government made...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

CDC’s Cruise Ship Health Orders Are Now Voluntary for Cruise lines

Ben Souza -
When the clock struck midnight last night, the CDC's Conditional Sail Order (CSO) expired and officially became voluntary for cruise lines. The CSO had been...

19th Carnival Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line resumed cruises from another U.S. homeport this week when Carnival Sunshine began sailing from Charleston, South Carolina. Carnival Sunshine's first cruise back...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share