Several Cruise Lines Extend Cancelation Policies on Cruises

Several cruise lines have extended their cancelation policies on cruises including Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, and Celebrity Cruises.



Royal Caribbean: Royal Caribbean has extended their popular Cruise with Confidence program to reservations confirmed on or before March 31, 2022 on cruises departing through September 30, 2022.

This program offers the reassurance and flexibility for qualifying reservations to cancel up to 48-hours prior to the sail date in exchange for a 100% Future Cruise Credit. Plus, qualifying guests are also eligible to take advantage of our Best Price Guarantee up to 48-hours prior to the sail date, ensuring you get the best deal on your cruise.

Princess Cruises: Effective immediately, Princess Cruises’ Book with Confidence is now extended to summer 2022 cruises, including all sailings departing through September 30, 2022 (previously Apr 30, 2022), for all bookings made by March 2, 2022. The program allows guests the flexibility to change their vacation plans up to 30 days prior to the day of departure, receiving cancellation fees as a future cruise credit to then book another voyage when the time is right.

As a reminder, with Princess Cruises’ COVID-19 Protection Program, you can receive the same FCC and refund within 30 days of sailing if you test positive for COVID-19.

Celebrity Cruises: Celebrity Cruises has extended their Cruise with Confidence program for cruises book on or before March 31 for sailings through September 30, 2022.

Guests may cancel or change their cruise up to 48 hours prior to sailing.

For cancellation within any phase of penalty, refunds will be issued as Future Cruise Credit (FCC) for the full cruise fare amount.

In order to receive 100% FCC, the booking must be paid in full.

For cancellation outside of penalty, refunds will be issued to the original form of payment.

Nonrefundable Deposit Bookings – If cancelled outside of penalty, the full deposit amount will be returned (without penalty) in the form of an FCC. If cancelled within any phase of penalty, the cruise fare including full deposit (without penalty) will be issued as an FCC.

Seabourn: For bookings made by March 31, 2022 on sailings departing by September 30, 2022, guests may cancel up to 30 days prior to departure or within 30 days of embarkation if they test positive for or have been directly exposed to COVID-19.

They will receive a 100% future cruise credit equal to the amount of the non-refundable portion of cancellation fees based on payment already received. The Future Cruise Credit issued using “Worry Free Promise” may then be used on a new cruise booking that is booked by and sails within 12 months of the date of issue.

For the complete terms and conditions of each cruise line’s cancelation policy, contact your local travel professional or visit the cruise line’s website.