Cruise News MSC Cruises Cruises Open for Bookings on MSC's New Ship Sailing From Miami

Cruises Open for Bookings on MSC’s New Ship Sailing From Miami

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsMSC Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Cruises on MSC Cruises’ next new mega ship sailing from Miami, MSC Seascape, have opened for bookings on the vessel’s inaugural season to the Caribbean.

MSC Seascape will sail two different itineraries to the Caribbean from Miami.  The first will visit the Eastern Caribbean with port stops in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The second will sail to the Western Caribbean and stop in Jamaica, The Cayman Islands, and Mexico.  All cruises will also visit the cruise line’s award winning private island in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Rubén Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: “MSC Seascape will be the latest example of our dedication to North America and the Caribbean, joining a legacy stretching back to 2017 when we brought the first of our Seaside class ships to Miami. MSC Seascape and her sister ships are specifically designed for Caribbean cruising. Our guests love the ships’ unique mix of cutting-edge technology and outdoor space that gets them closer to the sea, and they tell us MSC Seashore was the best yet when she arrived late last year. Our newest ship will offer even more to love on board and along the way. Every itinerary calls at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve to give our guests the chance to soak up the natural beauty of the Bahamas and learn about our efforts to conserve and rebuild the surrounding ecosystem.”

Sponsored Links

In addition to cruises on MSC Seascape opening for bookings, cruises on MSC Divina and MSC Meraviglia for next winter out of the U.S. are also now available to book.

MSC Divina will sail out of Miami offering a variety of three, four, seven, and 10 day cruises to the Bahamas and Caribbean.

MSC Meraviglia will sail from Port Canaveral on week long cruises to the Western Caribbean.  The cruise ship will also offering mini-cruises that visit the Bahamas and Ocean Cay.

All Voyagers Club members booking on MSC Seascape will benefit from their usual 5 percent discount, an additional early booking discount of 5 percent, and enjoy double Voyagers Club points.

Members from Silver to Diamond also get a shipboard credit of $50 per person. This promotion is valid through January 20, 2022.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News MSC Cruises Cruises Open for Bookings on MSC's New Ship Sailing From Miami
Previous articleSeveral Cruise Lines Extend Cancelation Policies on Cruises

RELATED ARTICLES

MSC Cruises

The First of the Second Largest Class of Cruise Ships Touches Water for the First Time

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises' new World class cruise ships, the second largest class of ships in the world, celebrated a construction milestone this past week when...
Read more
MSC Cruises

Cruise Line Offering Balcony Cabins on Cruises Starting at $129 Per Person

Ben Souza -
If you're looking for a good deal on your next cruise vacation, a cruise line has balcony cabins on cruises from Florida starting at...
Read more
MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises Christening Second New Ship in a Week

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises is christening a second new cruise ship in a week tonight when MSC Virtuosa is named by Hollywood legend Sophia Loren in...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,384FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

MSC Cruises

The First of the Second Largest Class of Cruise Ships Touches Water for the First Time

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises' new World class cruise ships, the second largest class of ships in the world, celebrated a construction milestone this past week when...
Read more
MSC Cruises

Cruise Line Offering Balcony Cabins on Cruises Starting at $129 Per Person

Ben Souza -
If you're looking for a good deal on your next cruise vacation, a cruise line has balcony cabins on cruises from Florida starting at...
Read more
MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises Christening Second New Ship in a Week

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises is christening a second new cruise ship in a week tonight when MSC Virtuosa is named by Hollywood legend Sophia Loren in...
Read more
MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises Is Sending Another New Mega Ship to Miami in 2022

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises is sending another new mega cruise ship to Miami in 2022 when MSC Seascape joins the fleet. MSC Seascape is currently under construction...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Cruises Open for Bookings on MSC’s New Ship Sailing From Miami

Ben Souza -
Cruises on MSC Cruises' next new mega ship sailing from Miami, MSC Seascape, have opened for bookings on the vessel's inaugural season to the...

Several Cruise Lines Extend Cancelation Policies on Cruises

Ben Souza -
Several cruise lines have extended their cancelation policies on cruises including Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, and Celebrity Cruises. Royal Caribbean: Royal Caribbean has extended their...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share