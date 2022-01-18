Cruises Open for Bookings on MSC’s New Ship Sailing From Miami

Cruises on MSC Cruises’ next new mega ship sailing from Miami, MSC Seascape, have opened for bookings on the vessel’s inaugural season to the Caribbean.

MSC Seascape will sail two different itineraries to the Caribbean from Miami. The first will visit the Eastern Caribbean with port stops in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The second will sail to the Western Caribbean and stop in Jamaica, The Cayman Islands, and Mexico. All cruises will also visit the cruise line’s award winning private island in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Rubén Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: “MSC Seascape will be the latest example of our dedication to North America and the Caribbean, joining a legacy stretching back to 2017 when we brought the first of our Seaside class ships to Miami. MSC Seascape and her sister ships are specifically designed for Caribbean cruising. Our guests love the ships’ unique mix of cutting-edge technology and outdoor space that gets them closer to the sea, and they tell us MSC Seashore was the best yet when she arrived late last year. Our newest ship will offer even more to love on board and along the way. Every itinerary calls at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve to give our guests the chance to soak up the natural beauty of the Bahamas and learn about our efforts to conserve and rebuild the surrounding ecosystem.”

In addition to cruises on MSC Seascape opening for bookings, cruises on MSC Divina and MSC Meraviglia for next winter out of the U.S. are also now available to book.

MSC Divina will sail out of Miami offering a variety of three, four, seven, and 10 day cruises to the Bahamas and Caribbean.

MSC Meraviglia will sail from Port Canaveral on week long cruises to the Western Caribbean. The cruise ship will also offering mini-cruises that visit the Bahamas and Ocean Cay.

All Voyagers Club members booking on MSC Seascape will benefit from their usual 5 percent discount, an additional early booking discount of 5 percent, and enjoy double Voyagers Club points.

Members from Silver to Diamond also get a shipboard credit of $50 per person. This promotion is valid through January 20, 2022.