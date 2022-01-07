Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Pausing Cruises on 4 Cruise Ships

Royal Caribbean Pausing Cruises on 4 Cruise Ships

By Ben Souza
Cruise News Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, is temporarily pausing cruises on four of their cruise ships including the world’s largest, Symphony of the Seas.

The cruise line said that the reason for the pause in sailings on four ships is due to COVID related circumstances and as an abundance of caution.

The four Royal Caribbean cruise ships where cruises are paused are:

Vision of the Seas’ return to cruising is postponed until March 7, 2022
Serenade of the Seas sailings from January 8 – March 5, returning after dry dock on April 26, 2022
Jewel of the Seas sailings from January 9 – February 12, returning on February 20, 2022
Symphony of the Seas sailings from January 8 – January 22, returning on January 29, 2022

Royal Caribbean said that they regret having to cancel these cruises and they appreciate everyone’s loyalty and understanding.  They went on to say that the safety of their guests, crew members, and the communities that they visit will remain their top priority.

The cruise line also said that they had to make this decision despite “stringent health and safety measures, including vaccination and testing requirements for guests and crew, and extensive contingency planning.”

For guests booked on Serenade of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas sailings on January 8 and 9th, they will receive a 100% refund and a 100% future cruise credit.

All other impacted sailings will give guests the choice of a full refund or a 125% future cruise credit.

Ben Souza
