Cruise News Barbados Updates Protocols for Cruise Ship Passengers

Barbados Updates Protocols for Cruise Ship Passengers

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Barbados, a popular port stop on cruises to the Southern Caribbean, has updated their health protocols for cruise ship passengers.

Cruise ship passengers who have tested negative on a rapid or PCR test within 48 hours of arrival can explore Barbados on their own.  They can take free shore leave, take a shore excursion, or explore independently.

Those who do not have a negative test in the previous 48 hours will only be allowed to get off the ship through a “bubble excursion”.  Bubble excursions include the following:

  • Tours approved for sale by tour operators as authorized by cruise lines.
  • Tours approved for sale by independent tour operators and taxi operators as authorized by the Government of Barbados following the appropriate health and security requirements.

Those wishing to engage in a tour must have a pre-booked tour confirmed by email from an approved tour operator for pick-up in the Bridgetown Port or take approved taxis dispatched from secure designated taxi facilities within the Bridgetown Port.

Sponsored Links

Tours and excursions can be booked either on arrival at the port or directly with independent tour operators.

These new requirements are so visitors can continue to visit the island safely and responsibly.

Around 800,000 cruise passengers visit Barbados each year with more than 25 cruise lines visiting the port.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Barbados Updates Protocols for Cruise Ship Passengers
Previous articleNorwegian Cruise Line Cancels Cruises on 8 Ships

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

CDC Moves Cruises to Level 4 and Advises Against Cruise Ship Travel

Ben Souza -
The CDC has updated the COVID-19 Travel Health Notice Level for cruises to Level 4 and is now advising against all cruise ship travel. The...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Ships Will Continue to Be Allowed to Visit Cozumel and Other Mexican Ports

Ben Souza -
Cruise ships will continue to be allowed to visit Cozumel and other ports in Mexico the Mexican government announced this week. The Mexican Government made...
Read more
Cruise News

When Carnival Will Have All Their Cruise Ships Back in Service

Ben Souza -
Carnival Corporation is the world's largest cruise company operating nine cruise lines and over 90 cruise ships. During a recent business update, Carnival gave an...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,363FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

CDC Moves Cruises to Level 4 and Advises Against Cruise Ship Travel

Ben Souza -
The CDC has updated the COVID-19 Travel Health Notice Level for cruises to Level 4 and is now advising against all cruise ship travel. The...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Ships Will Continue to Be Allowed to Visit Cozumel and Other Mexican Ports

Ben Souza -
Cruise ships will continue to be allowed to visit Cozumel and other ports in Mexico the Mexican government announced this week. The Mexican Government made...
Read more
Cruise News

When Carnival Will Have All Their Cruise Ships Back in Service

Ben Souza -
Carnival Corporation is the world's largest cruise company operating nine cruise lines and over 90 cruise ships. During a recent business update, Carnival gave an...
Read more
Cruise News

Carnival Corporation Opens New Cruise Terminal in Dubai

Ben Souza -
Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise company operating nine cruise lines and over 80 cruise ships, celebrated the opening of a new terminal in...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Barbados Updates Protocols for Cruise Ship Passengers

Ben Souza -
Barbados, a popular port stop on cruises to the Southern Caribbean, has updated their health protocols for cruise ship passengers. Cruise ship passengers who have...

Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Cruises on 8 Ships

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line has canceled cruises on eight of their cruise ships due to ongoing travel restrictions. NCL made the cancelation announcement today on their...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share