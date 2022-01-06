Barbados Updates Protocols for Cruise Ship Passengers

Barbados, a popular port stop on cruises to the Southern Caribbean, has updated their health protocols for cruise ship passengers.



Cruise ship passengers who have tested negative on a rapid or PCR test within 48 hours of arrival can explore Barbados on their own. They can take free shore leave, take a shore excursion, or explore independently.

Those who do not have a negative test in the previous 48 hours will only be allowed to get off the ship through a “bubble excursion”. Bubble excursions include the following:

Tours approved for sale by tour operators as authorized by cruise lines.

Tours approved for sale by independent tour operators and taxi operators as authorized by the Government of Barbados following the appropriate health and security requirements.

Those wishing to engage in a tour must have a pre-booked tour confirmed by email from an approved tour operator for pick-up in the Bridgetown Port or take approved taxis dispatched from secure designated taxi facilities within the Bridgetown Port.

Sponsored Links



Tours and excursions can be booked either on arrival at the port or directly with independent tour operators.

These new requirements are so visitors can continue to visit the island safely and responsibly.

Around 800,000 cruise passengers visit Barbados each year with more than 25 cruise lines visiting the port.