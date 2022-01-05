Cruise News Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Cruises on 8 Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Cruises on 8 Ships

By Ben Souza
0
Norwegian Cruise Line has canceled cruises on eight of their cruise ships due to ongoing travel restrictions.

NCL made the cancelation announcement today on their website.  The cruise line said that the health and safety of their guests, crew, and the ports that they visit is their #1 priority.

Because of this, Norwegian Cruise Line canceled the following cruises:

  • Norwegian Getaway cruise with embarkation date of January 5, 2022
  • All Norwegian Pearl cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 14, 2022
  • All Norwegian Sky cruises with embarkation dates through and including February 25,2022
  • All Pride of America cruises with embarkation dates through and including February 26, 2022
  • All Norwegian Jade cruises with embarkation dates through and including March 3, 2022
  • All Norwegian Star cruises with embarkation dates through and including March 19, 2022
  • All Norwegian Sun cruises with embarkation dates through and including April 19, 2022
  • All Norwegian Spirit cruises with embarkation dates through and including April 23, 2022

Guests who were booked on one of the canceled cruises will automatically receive a full refund.

In addition, they will also receive a bonus Future Cruise Certificate for another cruise. The cruise line went on to say that they understand any frustration and inconvenience that the canceled cruises may cause guests.

NCL also said that they will share more information as appropriate.

Norwegian Cruise Line currently requires all guests to be fully vaccinated to board their ships for a cruise.  Their health protocols also include universal pre-embarkation testing of guests, mask requirements on board, and other layers of protection against COVID-19.

All crew members are also fully vaccinated.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Previous articleRoyal Caribbean Extends Mask Policy on Ships

