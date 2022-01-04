Royal Caribbean Extends Mask Policy on Ships

Royal Caribbean has extended their new mask policy on cruise ships that went into effect in the middle of December.

Three weeks ago, Royal Caribbean implemented a new mask policy for cruises that departed through January 5, 2022. The cruise line has extended this policy and now includes all cruises that depart through the end of January 2022.

Masks are now required at all times when inside a Royal Caribbean cruise ship except while actively eating or drinking. This includes areas that are sectioned off for vaccinated guests only. This also means that smoking is not allowed in the casino. Masks are not required in staterooms or while on an outside deck.

Royal Caribbean’s statement that was sent out to travel agents through their weekly newsletter regarding this change can we read below:

“Due to the latest public health evaluation, we have extended our latest mask protocol to sailings departing on or before January 31, 2022, at which point it will be reevaluated. The policy remains the same and requires all guests to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, at all times indoors except while eating or drinking. This includes at venues reserved for vaccinated guests only. In alignment with the expansion of the mask policy, smoking will not be permitted in the casino for all cruises departing on or before January 31, 2022.”