A Look at Royal Caribbean's New Cruise Ship Terminal Opening in Galveston

By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean is opening a new cruise ship terminal in Galveston, Texas that is scheduled to open later this year.

The new $125 million cruise terminal will allow an Oasis class cruise ship to sail out of Texas for the first time. The Oasis class from Royal Caribbean are the world’s largest cruise ships and can carry more than 6,000 guests at a time.

The cruise line has released a few artist renderings of this new Galveston cruise terminal giving us a look at what cruise passengers can expect.  Below is the entryway to the 161,300 square foot terminal.

The boarding area where guests will wait to board their cruise after they have checked in.

VIP waiting area for guests staying in suites and also those who have priority boarding.

Allure of the Seas will sail her first cruise out of Galveston, Texas on November 13, 2022. The cruise ship will offer seven night cruises to the Western Caribbean with port stops in Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Roatan.

The ship will also sail a handful of four and five night cruises to the Western Caribbean from Texas.

View Prices on Cruises on Allure of the Seas

Allure of the Seas will reposition to Galveston during an eight night sailing from Fort Lauderdale on November 5, 2022.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
